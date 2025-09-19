Kehlani's 'Folded' song gets the Brandy touch

Brandy says 'Folded' is the hottest song of the summer.

Kehlani's 'Folded' just got a seal of approval from one of R&B's biggest superstars. Brandy, who is set to embark on a tour with Monica, shared a clip of herself singing the song, which debuted in June 2025. "While I’m busy getting ready for the ALMOST SOLD OUT 'THE BOY IS MINE TOUR,' I took a little break from rehearsal to hop on the hottest song of the summer—my lil sis @kehlani 'FOLDED,'" she wrote. "Adding some Brandy sauce to the mix feels so special because Kehlani is truly like my little sister, and I love her so much." Social media users praised Brandy's version. "Perfection," one person commented. Kehlani couldn't believe that one of her idols was singing her song. "My motherrrrrrrr, my queeeeeeen, my everything. My origin, my heart, the biggest, the best!!!!!!! I love U and this is the highest honour," the 30-year-old wrote.

Kehlani also shared a post featuring screenshots of a message she received from Brandy. The 'I Wanna Be Down' hitmaker expressed excitement about working on a song with Kehlani. "It's trippy with us on a song together. It's like sisters or something. So blessed. One day I just wanna come just hear you in the studio," Brandy told her. Brandy added that her daughter, Sy'Rai Smith, is also a big Kehlani fan. "I adore YOU!!! You have brought so much awareness, love and respect to my work. NO ONE does that!!! Whitney [Houston] did that for me, and all I did was tell everybody. That's what you've done to me," she said. "Me and my daughter love you so much and just appreciate you for holding it down in this music game and for keeping my name alive." READ: Brandy's daughter recreates 'The Boy Is Mine' song Kehlani described Brandy as the mother of all mothers. "This is the reason I know how to use my voice. This is still who I study, who I reference, who I consider to be my absolute #1," she wrote. She also shared how the 'Folded' collaboration came about. "When she reached out saying she just wanted to play with 'Folded'… I think i sat there for like 10 minutes speechless. It’s one thing for the world to love what you made and it’s another for your idols to reach back. "With the highest most deep respect and honour for all you have given me, us, the world… I LOVE you, Ms Brandy Norwood, thank you a million billion times over and they not gon know what hit em. @brandy."

That's not the only big collaboration for Kehlani in 2025. Her new single with Cardi B, 'Safe', dropped this week. The song appears on Cardi B's new album, 'Am I the Drama?', which also features Tyla, Selena Gomez, Janet Jackson, Megan Thee Stallion and Lizzo. Kehlani congratulated Cardi B on her recent pregnancy announcement. The rapper is expecting a baby with NFL star Steffon Diggs. "Congratulations, my hearttttt. @iamcardib , watching you do this pregnant twice now? Inspirational. My second time walking on to set and being MIND BLOWN seeing a little tiny person with a big ole belly on set for hours & hours being a complete joy. I’m really proud of you." In July, Kehlani and Shenseea were guest artists on Mariah Carey's 'Sugar Sweet'. The single is one of the tracks on Carey's upcoming 'Here For It All' album.

Image credit: YouTube/ Kehlani