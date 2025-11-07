Katy Perry escapes numerous disasters in 'Bandaids' music video

Singer Katy Perry has released an emotional new single, 'Bandaids', just months after her split from fiancé Orlando Bloom. The song addresses a heartbreak.

"Hand to God, I promised, I tried/ There's no stone left unturned/ It's not what you did, it's what you didn't/ You were there, but you weren't," she sings in verse one.

In another part of the song, Perry says she tried lowering her expectations, but felt like she was bleeding out slowly.

"Got so used to you letting me down/ No use tryna send flowers now/ Telling myself you'll change, you don't/ Band-Aids over a broken heart."

Perry also released the track's 'Final Destination' inspired music video. The 41-year-old escapes numerous disasters in the video.

It starts with the singer washing dishes in a kitchen sink. Her gold wedding band falls down the drain, and she tries to retrieve it. Plates on a rack fall backwards, knocking over a wooden spoon, which turns on the garbage disposal.

Another scene shows Perry driving behind a log truck just like in the iconic 'Final Destination' scene. She tries to pick up a cup of coffee, which spills all over her lap, causing a momentary distraction.

When she looks back up at the road, the logs are flying towards her.