Katy Perry escapes numerous disasters in 'Bandaids' music video
Updated | By Music Reporter
Can you put Band-Aids over a broken heart? Katy Perry gets honest about heartbreak in her new single.
Singer Katy Perry has released an emotional new single, 'Bandaids', just months after her split from fiancé Orlando Bloom. The song addresses a heartbreak.
"Hand to God, I promised, I tried/ There's no stone left unturned/ It's not what you did, it's what you didn't/ You were there, but you weren't," she sings in verse one.
In another part of the song, Perry says she tried lowering her expectations, but felt like she was bleeding out slowly.
"Got so used to you letting me down/ No use tryna send flowers now/ Telling myself you'll change, you don't/ Band-Aids over a broken heart."
Perry also released the track's 'Final Destination' inspired music video. The 41-year-old escapes numerous disasters in the video.
It starts with the singer washing dishes in a kitchen sink. Her gold wedding band falls down the drain, and she tries to retrieve it. Plates on a rack fall backwards, knocking over a wooden spoon, which turns on the garbage disposal.
Another scene shows Perry driving behind a log truck just like in the iconic 'Final Destination' scene. She tries to pick up a cup of coffee, which spills all over her lap, causing a momentary distraction.
When she looks back up at the road, the logs are flying towards her.
In one touching scene, Perry gets her foot stuck in a railway track as a train speeds towards her.
She struggles to free her foot when she spots a daisy flower on the ground, which gives her a burst of energy. Perry and Bloom's daughter is named Daisy.
"If I had to do it all over again/ I would still do it all over again/ The love that we made was worth it in the end," she sings.
The 'Lifetimes' singer's fans love her new song, saying it reminds them of the music she made in the earlier days of her career.
"That's the OG tune we've been missing... She's back to the roots!" one fan commented on YouTube.
Another YouTuber added, "You cannot deny that this is a return to form. She hasn’t released a single this good since the early 2010s. Bravo!"
Perry is currently on her 'Lifetimes Tour', in support of her seventh studio album, '143'. 'Lifetimes' is one of the songs on the album.
The album was panned by critics and fans alike, with the lead single, 'Woman's World', peaking at #63 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Despite the criticism, Perry described '143' as her "saying I love you to my fans".
Watch her 'Bandaids' music video below.
Image credit: YouTube/ Katy Perry
