KATSEYE eyes Charli XCX collaboration
Updated | By Music Reporter
The 'Gabriela' hitmakers say Charli XCX is one of their biggest inspirations.
The 'Gabriela' hitmakers say Charli XCX is one of their biggest inspirations.
Girl group KATSEYE has revealed the next artist they would love to feature on a song. The 'Touch' hitmakers say Charli XCX is at the top of their dream collaboration list.
"I just recently met her, and I think we all really hope to work with her more in the future," Manon Bannerman told People in an interview.
The group, which also includes Lara Raj, Yoonchae Jeung, Daniela Avanzini, Megan Skiendiel, and Sophia Laforteza, is already connected to Charli XCX.
The 'Brat' star co-wrote KATSEYE's hit single, 'Gabriela'. "She's definitely a KATSEYE girlie," Bannerman continued, "And we're in love with 'Brat' and everything about her."
The group hasn't ruled out performing 'Gabriela' with Charli XCX on stage or recording a new version with the singer.
"She's such an inspiration to us. We don't know what the future holds, but we're definitely, definitely super into that idea."
KATSEYE released 'Gabriela' in June 2025. The single appears on their 'Beautiful Chaos' EP, which also features 'Gnarly'.
The song remains on the Billboard Hot 100, currently ranking at #22 on the chart. 'Gabriela' is nominated for 'Best Pop Duo/Group Performance' at the 2026 Grammys.
KATSEYE is also nominated in the 'Best New Artist' category alongside Olivia Dean, Addison Rae, Alex Warren, Leon Thomas, The Marias, Sombr and Lola Young.
The 68th Annual Grammy Awards are taking place on Sunday, February 1.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
Image credit: Instagram/@katseyeworld
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
Show's Stories
-
QUIZ: Who do you know better between Stacey and J Sbu?
Are you the ultimate Stacey and J Sbu fan? Answer our quiz and see who y...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago
-
Flat seas, light winds and a big coastal reveal
If you’ve been waiting for the kind of weekend that makes the KZN coastl...East Coast Breakfast 5 hours ago