KATSEYE eyes Charli XCX collaboration

Girl group KATSEYE has revealed the next artist they would love to feature on a song. The 'Touch' hitmakers say Charli XCX is at the top of their dream collaboration list.

"I just recently met her, and I think we all really hope to work with her more in the future," Manon Bannerman told People in an interview.

The group, which also includes Lara Raj, Yoonchae Jeung, Daniela Avanzini, Megan Skiendiel, and Sophia Laforteza, is already connected to Charli XCX.

The 'Brat' star co-wrote KATSEYE's hit single, 'Gabriela'. "She's definitely a KATSEYE girlie," Bannerman continued, "And we're in love with 'Brat' and everything about her."

The group hasn't ruled out performing 'Gabriela' with Charli XCX on stage or recording a new version with the singer.

"She's such an inspiration to us. We don't know what the future holds, but we're definitely, definitely super into that idea."

KATSEYE released 'Gabriela' in June 2025. The single appears on their 'Beautiful Chaos' EP, which also features 'Gnarly'.

The song remains on the Billboard Hot 100, currently ranking at #22 on the chart. 'Gabriela' is nominated for 'Best Pop Duo/Group Performance' at the 2026 Grammys.

KATSEYE is also nominated in the 'Best New Artist' category alongside Olivia Dean, Addison Rae, Alex Warren, Leon Thomas, The Marias, Sombr and Lola Young.

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards are taking place on Sunday, February 1.