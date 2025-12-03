Baby boom! Three stars share pregnancy news
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
Ellie Goulding, Kat Graham, and Sienna Miller are among the stars who have recently announced their pregnancies.
Ellie Goulding, Kat Graham, and Sienna Miller are among the stars who have recently announced their pregnancies.
Celebville is experiencing a major baby boom. Three stars have revealed they are expecting a baby.
British singer Ellie Goulding shared the news while walking the red carpet at the 2025 Fashion Awards in London on Monday.
The 'Love Me Like You Do' hitmaker showed off her baby bump in a cropped black top, which she paired with matching loose shorts and a long coat.
Goulding is currently dating actor Beau Minniear. He appears as her love interest in the music video for her latest single, 'Destiny'.
This is the couple's first child together. "It's still early days, but Ellie and Beau are very much in love, he's a real romantic, and they're very sweet together," a source told the Daily Mail.
"It's really lovely to watch, she's very happy." Goulding also has a four-year-old son named Arthur with ex-husband Caspar Jopling.
The 38-year-old announced her separation from Jopling in early 2024. She was first linked to Minniear in July 2025.
Actress Sienna Miller also announced her baby news at the Fashion Awards.
She walked the red carpet in a sheer dress with tulle layers, which revealed her growing baby bump. Miller is expecting her second child with fellow actor Oli Green.
The 43-year-old 'Burnt' actress started dating Green, who is 15 years her junior, in 2022. They welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2024.
Miller also had a daughter named Marlowe, whom she welcomed in 2012, when she was dating Tom Sturridge.
In April 2022, she told Elle magazine that she previously felt about having more children, especially as she got older.
"Biology is incredibly cruel on women in that decade – that’s the headline, or it certainly was for me. Then I got to 40 and I froze some eggs. Having been really focused on the need to have another baby, I’m just like, if it happens, it happens. That kind of existential threat has dissipated."
Sienna Miller revealed that she is expecting her third baby—her second with boyfriend Oli Green—by debuting her pregnant baby bump at the 2025 Fashion Awards in London Dec. 1. https://t.co/mQGmBhVgfT pic.twitter.com/ASAOxhVVaM— E! News (@enews) December 2, 2025
'Vampire Diaries' star Kat Graham and her husband, Bryant Wood, are going to be parents for the first time.
"We're having a baby," Graham captioned a picture collage of Wood snuggling up to her baby bump.
Several stars, including Paris Hilton, Winnie Harlow, Nikki Reed and Nathalie Emmanuel, shared messages of congratulations.
"Congratulations sis!" Hilton wrote. "So happy for you."
Reed commented: "This is so sweet, you guys. Ahhhhhhh!!!! Congratulations!! Now I’m thinking about all of our special conversations from this summer and my heart is [heart eye emoji]."
All three women are expected to give birth in 2026.
Other stars who announced their pregnancies in 2025 include Natasha Jourbet, Cardi B and Sofia Richie.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIOInsert block
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
Image credit: Instagram/@elliegoulding
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
Show's Stories
-
WhatsApp rolls out new features and testing tools for South African users
WhatsApp is rolling out new updates in South Africa, from easier beta ac...Stacey & J Sbu 38 minutes ago
-
The Great Drive Debate: Is the Transport Department’s safety crackdown fair or going too far?
KZN’s road safety crackdown is raising big questions. Is this strong sta...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago