Baby boom! Three stars share pregnancy news

Celebville is experiencing a major baby boom. Three stars have revealed they are expecting a baby.

British singer Ellie Goulding shared the news while walking the red carpet at the 2025 Fashion Awards in London on Monday.

The 'Love Me Like You Do' hitmaker showed off her baby bump in a cropped black top, which she paired with matching loose shorts and a long coat.

Goulding is currently dating actor Beau Minniear. He appears as her love interest in the music video for her latest single, 'Destiny'.

This is the couple's first child together. "It's still early days, but Ellie and Beau are very much in love, he's a real romantic, and they're very sweet together," a source told the Daily Mail.

"It's really lovely to watch, she's very happy." Goulding also has a four-year-old son named Arthur with ex-husband Caspar Jopling.

The 38-year-old announced her separation from Jopling in early 2024. She was first linked to Minniear in July 2025.