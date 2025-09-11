Kali Uchis debuts 'Cry About It' featuring Ravyn Lenae

Kali Uchis has teamed up with R&B singer Ravyn Lenae on a new song, 'Cry About It'.

The song, which was released this week, features on her deluxe album, 'Sincerely: P.S.'

Uchis and Lenae performed the song for the first time on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'.

"Too bad, so sad, you should cry about it/ Llora, llora, hasta que ya te deje de doler/ Too bad, so sad," Uchis sings.

Lenae's vocals feature in verse two of the song.

"Creeping under the surface, I know I make you nervous/ Tell me what is the purpose if it's out of my control/ Baby girl, take it easy, losing sleep over envy/ Through you I can see clearly and I know why you're hurt."

Uchis released her fifth studio album, 'Sincerely', in May. She described it as her "most existential and honest work."

"It’s definitely the most beautiful body of work to me, and it’s going to be, for me, the most meaningful and impactful,” she told 10 Magazine.

Lenae's single, 'Love Me Not', is the No.1 song on the ECR Top 40 with Styles.

The track appears on her second studio album, 'Bird's Eye'. It was released in May 2024 and went viral on TikTok later that year.

'Love Me Not' earned Lenae her first-ever Billboard Hot 100 single.

"That song was one of the first ones that we landed on for 'Bird’s Eye'. I remember when Dahi played me the beat, I was like, 'This is something I feel like I haven’t heard in such a long time,'" she told Billboard magazine.

"For some reason, it reminded me of when I heard 'Hey Ya!' [by OutKast] for the first time. That mix of soulfulness with pop sensibility that anybody could sing and dance to and feels like it could have came out in any era — that’s my favourite type of song."

Fans are thrilled that two outstanding vocalists are coming together on what will surely be another hit for both stars.

"Oh my gosh, they complement each other so well," a fan commented on YouTube.