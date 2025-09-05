Justin Bieber's 'Swag II' album release didn't go as planned

Less than two months after releasing his first album in four years, Justin Bieber has dropped another music project.

Bieber's new album, 'Swag II', debuted on Friday, September 5. It was meant to drop at midnight, but he missed the deadline, making his fans panic.

"Justin Bieber, u are a liar. Where is it? Where is 'Swag II'?" one person wrote on X.

A second fan wrote, "Justin Bieber, clowned us real bad because wdym 'Swag II' still isn't out?"

Bieber assured his fans that he wasn't pulling a fast one on them.

"I’m sorry for the wait, [they're] telling me any second. Me waiting with u, not baiting u, not sure wut the fu**kyyy is going on clicking refreshhhhhh.”

Twelve hours before midnight, the 'Beauty and a Beat' singer revealed he was still "still making edits" but would be turning in his album that afternoon.

The album was eventually released about three hours later.