 Justin Bieber's 'Swag II' album release didn't go as planned
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter

'Swag II' was supposed to drop at midnight, but there was a bit of a delay. 

Justin Bieber sitting in an outdoor, mountainous landscape
Justin Bieber/ YouTube (Justin Bieber)

Less than two months after releasing his first album in four years, Justin Bieber has dropped another music project. 

Bieber's new album, 'Swag II', debuted on Friday, September 5. It was meant to drop at midnight, but he missed the deadline, making his fans panic. 

"Justin Bieber, u are a liar. Where is it? Where is 'Swag II'?" one person wrote on X. 

A second fan wrote, "Justin Bieber, clowned us real bad because wdym 'Swag II' still isn't out?"

Bieber assured his fans that he wasn't pulling a fast one on them.

"I’m sorry for the wait, [they're] telling me any second. Me waiting with u, not baiting u, not sure wut the fu**kyyy is going on clicking refreshhhhhh.”

Twelve hours before midnight, the 'Beauty and a Beat' singer revealed he was still "still making edits" but would be turning in his album that afternoon. 

The album was eventually released about three hours later. 

'Swag II' is the follow-up to Bieber's seventh studio album, 'Swag', which produced hits such as 'Daisies'. 

It debuted at No.2 on the Billboard 200 in July. 'Daisies' peaked at #2 on the Hot 100. 

The song got major airplay in South Africa and is currently #7 on the ECR Top 40 with Styles.

The first instalment of 'Swag' also included songs dedicated to his wife, Hailey Bieber, and their son Jack Blues.

Like its predecessor, 'Swag II' is jam-packed with songs. The 23-track album features guest appearances from artists such as  Nigerian superstar Tems.

He previously worked with Tems on Wizkid's hit single, 'Essence'. 

Bieber revealed on Instagram that the songs on 'Swag II' will have more of a pop vibe. 

Listen to 'Swag II' on Spotify or Apple Music

Image credit: YouTube/Justin Bieber

