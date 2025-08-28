Justin van Bieber - South African lookalike goes viral
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
Only in Mzansi. This Justin Bieber lookalike even speaks isiXhosa.
Several Justin Bieber's have been going viral lately, including one that fooled a Las Vegas nightclub into letting him perform on stage.
However, trust South Africa to produc the best Justin Bieber lookalike yet. Not only does he speak 'n bietjie isiXhosa, but he is also a singer.
James Sweetnam, who is based in Cape Town, has gone viral on TikTok for being the 'Baby' hitmaker's doppelgänger.
The comparisons started when Sweetnam posted a video of himself wearing a grey beanie. Bieber is famous for wearing beanies and sells them on her merchandise store for R600 plus.
"Hawu, Justin, when did you get here?" one TikToker asked Sweetnam.
"Why does Justin Bieber sound like DJ Speedster now?" a second person asked.
A third joked, "Close enough. When’s the Believers Tour?"
Some TikTok users asked Sweetname to sing, 'Baby, baby, baby, ohhh' so they could decide whether he was the real deal or not.
Others used the opportunity to clarify some rumours about Bieber. "Why don't you like your wife?"
READ: Hailey Bieber addresses false stories about her marriage
It appears to be the first time people have compared him to Bieber, and the beanie might just be playing tricks on people.
"I don't see this," he said before plugging Bieber's new 'Swag' album.
Social media users have now nicknamed him Justin van der Merwe, Justin van Bieber and Justin Bezuidenhout.
Sweetnam embraced the name change. "Sorry, guys, my name is actually Justin van der Merve. He then joked about his accent.
"My English did become very delicious."
In one video, he joked that Justin van der Merwe will release a new single called 'Meisie'.
"And I was like, meisie, meisie, meisie, ohhh," he started singing.
Sweetnam's videos have received thousands of views and comments since posting his beanie video earlier this week.
@jamessweetnam1 Replying to @nobody Show dates soon! #fyp ♬ original sound - James Sweetnam
According to his TikTok profile, Sweetnam is a singer, songwriter, guitarist and producer.
He has shared scores of videos of himself singing and performing impressive guitar solos.
Sweetnam could certainly give 'The Biebs' a run for his money. He is already getting booking queries.
Follow him on TikTok to find out what Justin van der Merwe gets up to next.
That 'Meisie' song is giving major summer hit vibes.
@jamessweetnam1 #guitar #guitartok #solo #guitarsolo #fyp ♬ original sound - James Sweetnam
@jamessweetnam1 Replying to @Cinnamon-girl ✨ Justin Bieber from Temu #fyp ♬ original sound - James Sweetnam
Main image: Instagram/@lilbieber, TikTok/@jamessweetnam1
