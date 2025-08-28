Justin van Bieber - South African lookalike goes viral

Several Justin Bieber's have been going viral lately, including one that fooled a Las Vegas nightclub into letting him perform on stage.

However, trust South Africa to produc the best Justin Bieber lookalike yet. Not only does he speak 'n bietjie isiXhosa, but he is also a singer.

James Sweetnam, who is based in Cape Town, has gone viral on TikTok for being the 'Baby' hitmaker's doppelgänger.

The comparisons started when Sweetnam posted a video of himself wearing a grey beanie. Bieber is famous for wearing beanies and sells them on her merchandise store for R600 plus.

"Hawu, Justin, when did you get here?" one TikToker asked Sweetnam.

"Why does Justin Bieber sound like DJ Speedster now?" a second person asked.

A third joked, "Close enough. When’s the Believers Tour?"



Some TikTok users asked Sweetname to sing, 'Baby, baby, baby, ohhh' so they could decide whether he was the real deal or not.

Others used the opportunity to clarify some rumours about Bieber. "Why don't you like your wife?"

READ: Hailey Bieber addresses false stories about her marriage

It appears to be the first time people have compared him to Bieber, and the beanie might just be playing tricks on people.

"I don't see this," he said before plugging Bieber's new 'Swag' album.