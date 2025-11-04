People magazine names Jonathan Bailey 'Sexiest Man Alive'

Jonathan Bailey is People magazine's 2025 'Sexiest Man Alive'.

The 'Bridgerton' and 'Wicked' star's sexiest man covers were unveiled on Tuesday. "It’s a huge honour. Obviously, I’m incredibly flattered. And it’s completely absurd," he jokes.

The 37-year-old English actor teased that his cockapoo, Benson, was the only one to know before the big announcement.

"It’s been a secret, so I’m quite excited for some friends and family to find out."

People dedicated two 'Sexiest Man Alive' covers to Bailey. One features a shirtless Bailey and his dog, Benson.

"You guys really got it right this time," one Instagram user commented. Another user praised Bailey's good looks and cheeky personality.

"The way he can be cheeky, silly, sweet and the next moment in deep thought waxing poetic about dinosaurs or the ocean😍🤔 Jonathan’s authenticity is so sexy."

People's coveted title goes beyond just good looks. The publication also considers talent and charm. Fans think Bailey is the perfect choice as he is the complete package.

"No complaints. Not a single one."