People magazine names Jonathan Bailey 'Sexiest Man Alive'
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
The English actor is "incredibly flattered" to be considered the fairest man of them all.
Jonathan Bailey is People magazine's 2025 'Sexiest Man Alive'.
The 'Bridgerton' and 'Wicked' star's sexiest man covers were unveiled on Tuesday. "It’s a huge honour. Obviously, I’m incredibly flattered. And it’s completely absurd," he jokes.
The 37-year-old English actor teased that his cockapoo, Benson, was the only one to know before the big announcement.
"It’s been a secret, so I’m quite excited for some friends and family to find out."
People dedicated two 'Sexiest Man Alive' covers to Bailey. One features a shirtless Bailey and his dog, Benson.
"You guys really got it right this time," one Instagram user commented. Another user praised Bailey's good looks and cheeky personality.
"The way he can be cheeky, silly, sweet and the next moment in deep thought waxing poetic about dinosaurs or the ocean😍🤔 Jonathan’s authenticity is so sexy."
People's coveted title goes beyond just good looks. The publication also considers talent and charm. Fans think Bailey is the perfect choice as he is the complete package.
"No complaints. Not a single one."
Previous 'Sexiest Man Alive' title holders include John Krasinski, Patrick Dempsey, Chris Evans, and Paul Rudd.
Bailey admits that while he is confident in his own skin, he has had experienced self-doubt from time to time.
"When I was really young, I was very confident about who I was, and maybe I lost that as I grew up. We’re all sort of trying to get back to the origin, aren’t we?"
The year is ending on a bang for the actor. In a few weeks, he will star alongside Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jeff Goldblum and Michelle Yeoh in the movie, 'Wicked: For Good'.
His co-stars celebrated his sexiest man title in a video shared on the film's official Instagram page.
"He's the sexiest man not only on this planet, but in the solar system, the universe and multiverse," Goldblum said while donning a t-shirt with a picture from his cover shoot.
'Wicked: For Good' debuts in cinemas on November 21.
Check out Bailey's second 'Sexiest Man Alive' cover below.
Image credit: YouTube/ Universal Pictures
Show's Stories
