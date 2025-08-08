Jonas Brothers release new album 'Greetings From Your Hometown'

Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas have debuted their new album, 'Greetings From Your Hometown'.

The Jonas Brothers released the album on Friday, August 8.

"'Greetings From Your Hometown' is a celebration of the Jonas Brothers’ momentous journey and legacy over the past 20 years," a statement said.

"Nearly seven years in the making, the album was carefully crafted using songs written across different periods of the past six to seven years, allowing the band to tell a rich, reflective story through music."

They returned to their hometown in New Jersey to shoot the album's cover.

"We walked the streets we grew up on, visited the exact places where we sat while dreaming up what this band could be and felt that deep pull of where it all began. There’s something about being home that reminds you who you are," the brothers wrote on Instagram.

'Greetings From Your Hometown' is a 14-track album featuring Marshmello, Dean Lewis and Switchfoot as guest appearances.

The trio has already released three songs from the album, including the lead single, 'Love Me To Heaven'.

Following its March release, the song charted on the ECR Top 40 with Styles. 'No Time To Talk, the album's second single, is currently at #34 on the chart.

Fans attending their '2025 JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour', which kicks off on Sunday August 10, will get to hear some of the news songs from the album.

The Jonas Brothers will also perform some of their old hits.

"We can’t wait to bring Greetings From Your Hometown to your hometown," they said.