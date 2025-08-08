Jonas Brothers release new album 'Greetings From Your Hometown'
Updated | By Music Reporter
The Jonas Brothers' long-awaited seventh studio album is finally here.
Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas have debuted their new album, 'Greetings From Your Hometown'.
The Jonas Brothers released the album on Friday, August 8.
"'Greetings From Your Hometown' is a celebration of the Jonas Brothers’ momentous journey and legacy over the past 20 years," a statement said.
"Nearly seven years in the making, the album was carefully crafted using songs written across different periods of the past six to seven years, allowing the band to tell a rich, reflective story through music."
They returned to their hometown in New Jersey to shoot the album's cover.
"We walked the streets we grew up on, visited the exact places where we sat while dreaming up what this band could be and felt that deep pull of where it all began. There’s something about being home that reminds you who you are," the brothers wrote on Instagram.
'Greetings From Your Hometown' is a 14-track album featuring Marshmello, Dean Lewis and Switchfoot as guest appearances.
The trio has already released three songs from the album, including the lead single, 'Love Me To Heaven'.
Following its March release, the song charted on the ECR Top 40 with Styles. 'No Time To Talk, the album's second single, is currently at #34 on the chart.
Fans attending their '2025 JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour', which kicks off on Sunday August 10, will get to hear some of the news songs from the album.
The Jonas Brothers will also perform some of their old hits.
"We can’t wait to bring Greetings From Your Hometown to your hometown," they said.
The Jonas Brothers are celebrating their anniversary with a new album, tour and movie.
Their Disney+ movie, 'A Very Jonas Christmas', will be released in December.
"In the movie, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas face a series of escalating obstacles as they struggle to make it from London to New York in time to spend Christmas with their families. The Jonas Brothers also serve as producers," Disney said.
Kevin, Joe and Nick look forward to going on the road again. Nick and Kevin's wives, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas, are expected to join them at some of their shows.
Nick's daughter, Malti Marie, has also been spotted at some of their previous concerts.
"We’re beyond excited to hit the road and celebrate 20 years of music. Our fans have been with us through every chapter, and this tour is our way of honouring them, the memories we’ve made, and the ones we’ll create together. We can’t wait to make this our biggest, most unforgettable tour yet," the Jonas Brothers said earlier this year.
Main image credit: Supplied (Photographer: Anthony Mandler)
