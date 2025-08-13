Johnny Depp could feature in 'Pirates of the Caribbean 6'
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
Is it even a 'Pirates of the Caribbean' movie if Captain Jack Sparrow is not in it?
There's a good chance that Johnny Depp could reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the next 'Pirates of the Caribbean' movie.
Producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently revealed that he spoke to the 62-year-old actor about a possible comeback.
"If he likes the way the part's written, I think he would do it. It's all about what's on the page, as we all know," Bruckheimer told Entertainment Weekly (EW).
Depp appeared in all five instalments of the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' franchise, but Disney dropped the actor after his ex-wife, Amber Heard, accused him of domestic violence.
While Heard did not mention Depp by name in her 2018 op-ed for the Washington Post, it was widely speculated that the piece was about him.
Depp sued Heard for defamation and was awarded $10.35 million in damages.
During the trial, his agent, Jack Whigham, testified that he was set to earn $22.5 million for 'Pirates of the Caribbean 6'. Disney allegedly decided to go in a "different direction" after Heard's op-ed.
"After the op-ed, it was impossible to get him a studio film," Whigham testified.
The last 'Pirates of the Caribbean' movie was released in 2018, and Bruckheimer is developing a reboot of the film, which could feature appearances by some of the original cast, including Depp.
"I love him. He's a good friend. He's an amazing artist, and he [has] a unique look. He created Captain Jack. That was not on the page; that was him doing a little Pepé Le Pew and Keith Richards. That was his interpretation of Jack Sparrow," he told EW.
Depp's involvement boils down to the script, which is currently being developed.
"We are still working on a screenplay. We want to make it. We just got to get the right screenplay. We haven't quite gotten there yet, but we're close," Bruckheimer said.
The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' films also starred Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley and Geoffrey Rush.
Depp's character was an integral part of the movie's success.
"Johnny Depp is Jack Sparrow, no one else can bring that quirky charm and wit to the role like he does," an X user said.
Bruckheimer is working hard to make 'Pirates 6' happen, but Disney has not made a formal announcement about the film or its release date.
Main image credit: Instagram/@johnnydepp
