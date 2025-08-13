Johnny Depp could feature in 'Pirates of the Caribbean 6'

There's a good chance that Johnny Depp could reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the next 'Pirates of the Caribbean' movie.

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently revealed that he spoke to the 62-year-old actor about a possible comeback.

"If he likes the way the part's written, I think he would do it. It's all about what's on the page, as we all know," Bruckheimer told Entertainment Weekly (EW).

Depp appeared in all five instalments of the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' franchise, but Disney dropped the actor after his ex-wife, Amber Heard, accused him of domestic violence.

While Heard did not mention Depp by name in her 2018 op-ed for the Washington Post, it was widely speculated that the piece was about him.

Depp sued Heard for defamation and was awarded $10.35 million in damages.

During the trial, his agent, Jack Whigham, testified that he was set to earn $22.5 million for 'Pirates of the Caribbean 6'. Disney allegedly decided to go in a "different direction" after Heard's op-ed.

"After the op-ed, it was impossible to get him a studio film," Whigham testified.