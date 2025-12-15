'Living Legend' - John Cena taps out of of wrestling for good
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
Tearful fans said goodbye to one of WWE's biggest stars after his final professional wrestling match.
John Cena bid farewell to his wrestling career with one last match for his fans.
The WWE champion retired from wrestling after Saturday's match against Austrian wrestler Gunther.
Cena tapped out after Gunther, whose real name is Walter Hahn, put him in a sleeper hold for the sixth time. He submitted 24 minutes into the match.
The Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C. was packed with Cena's fans, many of whom were visibly shocked and emotional after his loss.
"Thank you, Cena," they chanted. Before leaving the arena, he gave his fans one final bow and salute.
"It’s been a pleasure serving you all these years, thank you,” he said. Gunther was declared the winner, but the night belonged to Cena.
It's over.— WWE (@WWE) December 14, 2025
Gunther taps out John Cena. pic.twitter.com/0O2lTpl3p1
The match was part of Cena's farewell tour, which wrapped up on December 13.
The 48-year-old is saying goodbye to professional wrestling after more than 24 years. He signed with WWE (formerly WWF) in 2001 and quickly rose up the ranks.
Wrestling fans loved his confidence, especially when he waved his hands in front of the faces of his opponents while saying, 'You can't see me."
Cena won 17 World Championships during his career. He is also a 2x Royal Rumble winner.
Cena was one of WWE's biggest stars alongside the likes of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, who would become one of his biggest rivals.
Both wrestlers achieved major stardom as actors, with Johnson's latest movie, 'The Smashing Machine', earning him his first nomination at the 2026 Golden Globes.
WWE has produced dozens of wrestling stars, including Hulk Hogan, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, Triple H, Nick Foley, Shawn Michaels, Kane, Rey Mysterio and The Undertaker.
Social media users are sad to see another "living legend" leaving his boots in the centre of the ring.
"We all know that this is an entertainment but this man made the whole world cry. A real Superhero. Super Cena," one person wrote on Instagram.
Another user commented, "The GOAT."
