'Living Legend' - John Cena taps out of of wrestling for good

John Cena bid farewell to his wrestling career with one last match for his fans.

The WWE champion retired from wrestling after Saturday's match against Austrian wrestler Gunther.

Cena tapped out after Gunther, whose real name is Walter Hahn, put him in a sleeper hold for the sixth time. He submitted 24 minutes into the match.

The Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C. was packed with Cena's fans, many of whom were visibly shocked and emotional after his loss.

"Thank you, Cena," they chanted. Before leaving the arena, he gave his fans one final bow and salute.

"It’s been a pleasure serving you all these years, thank you,” he said. Gunther was declared the winner, but the night belonged to Cena.