Jisoo and Zayn release 'Eyes Closed' music video

Blackpink singer Jisoo and One Direction star Zayn Malik are falling in love with their eyes closed in the music video for their new song.

The single and music video were released on Friday, October 10, a few days after Jisoo teased the track on social media.

"We should fall in love with our eyes closed/ Better if we keep it where we don't know/ The beds we've been in, the namеs and the faces of who we wеre with," they sing in the chorus.

This is their first collaboration together, and fans are already calling it the duet of the year.

"Jisoo and Zayn’s voices blend so perfectly," one person said. "The song of the year!" another fan added.

The track's futuristic space-themed music video is already racking up the views on YouTube. Nearly one million people watched the visuals in 30 minutes of its premiere.

"The blend of Jisoo's delicate, emotive vocals and Zayn's soulful R&B tone is pure magic. This cosmic duet is even more perfect than we imagined," a YouTuber commented.

Another person said: "Never expected this combo but wow—Jisoo and Zayn together is pure magic! Their voices blend so beautifully, Eyes Closed gave me chills. This collab is fire."

Jisoo and Zayn reportedly worked on their collaboration as far back as July. Zayn and his five-year-old daughter, Khai, were spotted at one of Blackpink's 'Deadline' concerts in New York.

Blackpink took a break from their 'Deadline' tour in August, which resumes in Taiwan on October 18.

Fans of the singers should expect new music from the stars in the coming months.

The K-pop girl group is working on a mini album set to be released in November. Zayn, meanwhile, is working on his next solo project.

His new album, which will drop in 2026, is reportedly influenced by Indian music.

"New music coming out soon as well with another cool collaborator," Zayn said before 'Eyes Closed' was announced.

"I'll be featured on something pretty sick. So that's coming out first," he added about his upcoming projects.