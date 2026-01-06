Jesy Nelson shares heartbreaking health update on her twins
An emotional Jesy Nelson says her eight-month-old twins might not be able to walk due to being diagnosed with a severe muscular disease.
Former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson has revealed some devastating news about her twin daughters, Ocean Jade and Story Monroe.
The singer says the girls, who were born at 31 weeks and five days, have been diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1.
According to Boston Children's Hospital, "Spinal muscular atrophy is a rare hereditary genetic condition in which muscles throughout the body are weakened because nerve cells in the spinal cord and brainstem do not work properly."
There are four types of SMA, and type 1, also known as Werdnig-Hoffmann disease and infantile-onset SMA, is the most common and severe.
Nelson opens up about her emotional journey to learning about the diagnosis in a video shared on Instagram.
It all started when her mother noticed that the twins were not showing much movement in their legs.
However, the 'Power' singer says it wasn't something that concerned her too much, as when her premature babies left the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), she was told not to compare them to other children their age.
Nelson says she only became worried when she noticed that her children were struggling during feeding time, but a doctor told them not to worry.
"After the most gruelling three to four months, and endless appointments, the girls have now been diagnosed with a severe muscular disease," she said.
Nelson says the life expectancy of babies who don't receive treatment in time drops considerably, with many not making it past the age of two.
"Time is of the essence essentially with this disease," she said. Story and Ocean have already started treatment.
"When they assessed the girls... we were told that they probably are never gonna be able to walk. They probably will never regain their neck strength, so they will be disabled."
Doctors told Nelson and her fiancé, Zion Foster, that all they can do is get the treatment done and hope for the best.
"It has just been endless amounts of hospital appointments. I feel like the hospital has become my second home," she said.
"I also feel I've almost had to become like a nurse in the space of two weeks of getting the diagnosis, because I now have to put them on breathing machines and do lots of stuff that no mother really should ever have to do."
She says she feels like her whole life has turned 360 degrees.
"The last few months have honestly been the most heartbreaking time of my life. I almost feel like I'm grieving a life that I thought I was going to have with my children."
Nelson and Foster are sharing their story to raise awareness about SMA Type 1 to help other families.
"Early treatment is literally the difference between babies being able to breathe independently, walk independently, eat independently," he wrote on Instagram Threads.
"The prayer is that with Ocean and Story’s story, we can push for newborn screening tests in the UK. Many other countries already screen for SMA at birth, but we don’t in the UK."
Nelson says there is no cure for SMA, only treatment.
"If this is detected early enough, in the first few months of a baby's life, a lot of this stuff can be prevented. When they get the treatment, essentially, what it does is put the gene back in the body that they don't have. It stops any muscles that are working from dying, but ones that have already gone cannot be regained."
Image credit: Instagram/@jesynelson
