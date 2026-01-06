Jesy Nelson shares heartbreaking health update on her twins

Former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson has revealed some devastating news about her twin daughters, Ocean Jade and Story Monroe.

The singer says the girls, who were born at 31 weeks and five days, have been diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1.

According to Boston Children's Hospital, "Spinal muscular atrophy is a rare hereditary genetic condition in which muscles throughout the body are weakened because nerve cells in the spinal cord and brainstem do not work properly."

There are four types of SMA, and type 1, also known as Werdnig-Hoffmann disease and infantile-onset SMA, is the most common and severe.

Nelson opens up about her emotional journey to learning about the diagnosis in a video shared on Instagram.

It all started when her mother noticed that the twins were not showing much movement in their legs.

However, the 'Power' singer says it wasn't something that concerned her too much, as when her premature babies left the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), she was told not to compare them to other children their age.

Nelson says she only became worried when she noticed that her children were struggling during feeding time, but a doctor told them not to worry.

"After the most gruelling three to four months, and endless appointments, the girls have now been diagnosed with a severe muscular disease," she said.