Jessica Simpson celebrates sobriety: 'Alcohol blocked my dreams'
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
Eight years ago, Jessica Simpson embarked on one of her toughest journeys - sobriety.
Singer Jessica Simpson marked eight years of sobriety by reflecting on her decision to give up alcohol.
The 45-year-old spoke candidly about her journey in a post shared on Instagram.
"Eight years ago today, I made the choice to confront, to confess and to let go of the self-sabotaging parts of my life that I was choosing," she wrote.
"Making that decision allowed me to fully live in the pursuit of God's purpose for my life."
Simpson says she had to confront her fears head-on and trust in the process.
"Alcohol silenced my intuition, blocked my dreams and chased my circulating fears of complacency. Today I am clear. Today I am driven by faith.
"Both fear and faith are something that we feel and may not see, I’m so happy I chose faith over fear. It was not in the fight that I found my strength, it was in the surrender."
The 'Take My Breath Away' hitmaker's fans applauded her honesty, with some revealing she inspired them to quit alcohol as well.
"You made a post, one year ago, about your 7-year anniversary & it encouraged me so much!! Today is my 1-year anniversary!" one person commented.
Another follower added, "Amazing!!! So inspirational! I’m coming up on 3 years in March! This is the way life should be."
Other celebrities who have spoken honestly about their sobriety include East Coast Radio presenter Darren Maule.
Maule, who will celebrate 15 years of sobriety in December, says his sobriety is the best decision he has ever made.
"There are one or two really big decisions in your life, and choosing to quit could be your biggest one. To quit anything is not easy. But it does start with ‘I want to quit’," he said last year.
Musicians Kabelo Mabalane, Eminem, and Nina Hastie have also shared inspiring posts in the past.
Simpson has had a rough few years. Earlier this year, Simpson and her husband, Eric Johnson, called it quits. The former couple have three children together: Maxwell Drew, Ace Knute and Birdie Mae.
Simpson's music has also taken a backseat for more than 16 years. Her last studio album was 2008's 'Do You Know'.
The founder of the Jessica Simpson Collection announced her music comeback in November of last year.
"This comeback is personal. It’s an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve," she said.
The singer has since released several new songs and resumed performing.
