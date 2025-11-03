Jessica Simpson celebrates sobriety: 'Alcohol blocked my dreams'

Singer Jessica Simpson marked eight years of sobriety by reflecting on her decision to give up alcohol.

The 45-year-old spoke candidly about her journey in a post shared on Instagram.

"Eight years ago today, I made the choice to confront, to confess and to let go of the self-sabotaging parts of my life that I was choosing," she wrote.

"Making that decision allowed me to fully live in the pursuit of God's purpose for my life."

Simpson says she had to confront her fears head-on and trust in the process.

"Alcohol silenced my intuition, blocked my dreams and chased my circulating fears of complacency. Today I am clear. Today I am driven by faith.

"Both fear and faith are something that we feel and may not see, I’m so happy I chose faith over fear. It was not in the fight that I found my strength, it was in the surrender."

The 'Take My Breath Away' hitmaker's fans applauded her honesty, with some revealing she inspired them to quit alcohol as well.

"You made a post, one year ago, about your 7-year anniversary & it encouraged me so much!! Today is my 1-year anniversary!" one person commented.

Another follower added, "Amazing!!! So inspirational! I’m coming up on 3 years in March! This is the way life should be."