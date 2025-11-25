Jessica Biel shares ultimate arm and back workout
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
It's too late to get your body summer-ready, but Jessica Biel's workout routine will make sure you walk into 2026 with a sculpted back.
Jessica Biel wowed audiences with her performance in 'The Better Sister', but her character's crazy twists and turns weren't the only reasons she had people's jaws on the floor.
Viewers were impressed by her amazing body, particularly her toned arms and back. Months after season 1 premiered, she is letting fans in on her secret.
"The arm and back workout everyone asked for is finally here!" the 43-year-old captioned a video of her detailed workout.
Her trainer, Ben Bruno, who helped her prepare for her role, shared further insights into her routine via a voiceover included in the clip.
Bruno says while Biel "does plenty of work on her back and arms", she doesn't split her workout days to focus on specific areas of her body.
"She does full body workouts that combine upper body exercises, lower body exercises, core work and a bunch of things that work everything all at once to maximise efficiency.”
Despite her chiselled and defined physique, Bruno adds that the actress is not really a fan of lifting a crazy amount of weights.
"Jess is super strong and likes to push herself, but she’s not so interested in lifting super, super heavy weights."
Bruno also stresses that her body does not look as sculpted throughout the year, as it fluctuates like everyone else's.
“The super-toned physique you see on screen isn’t attainable all year round. Jess knows that, so she spends most of the year working out consistently, but not crazy by any means- let's call it 7/10 hard. If there’s a time she needs to look her absolute best, she’ll ramp it up for a few weeks and then go back to normal.”
Social media users are in awe of her home gym exercises. "She is a beast. Those exercises are hard AF," one person commented.
"Great example that is not necessary to lift heavy weight to look strong and feel strong," another user said.
Check out some of Biel's workouts below.
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake
Biel also enjoys working out with her husband, singer Justin Timberlake. He is also impressed by her gym beast mode.
"Ok now, ladies…" he captioned a video of her kicking his butt at L-Sit Ring Pull-ups.
The couple, who have been married since October 2012, have shared several videos of their couple workouts over the years.
"I actually love mummy-daddy workouts, they’re the best. It doesn’t always happen, but it’s so nice to have a partner when you’re doing a workout. It’s something my husband and I really enjoy doing together – we both are workout enthusiasts. When we can, we make it happen," she told SELF magazine in 2018.
Biel also shared what type of exercises they like doing together.
"We’ll work with a trainer and just do different circuits and do different types of cardio training or sprinting, just different things depending on what we’re working on and goals we’re trying to hit at the time.
"I’ve definitely been known to be in the gym late at night, even 10 or 11 p.m. Sometimes, you just gotta do it and fit it in when you can."
