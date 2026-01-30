Jennifer Lopez celebrates the return of 'Bridgerton'

The long-awaited new season of Netflix's hit Regency romance, 'Bridgerton', is finally here

The streaming platform released the first four episodes of the series on Thursday, January 29, with many fans completing all four in one sitting

One of the show's most famous viewers was also seated for what some are already calling the "best Bridgerton season".

Jennifer Lopez shared a picture of herself in a violet gown worthy of Lady Violet Bridgerton's masquerade ball.

"Dearest Gentle JLovers … Who else is excited about Bridgerton tonight!? I know I am," she wrote.

The show's official Instagram page replied: "This author is rarely rendered speechless, but on such occasions, one must simply admire…"

It's no secret that the 'Love Don't Cost a Thing' singer is a 'Bridgerton' fanatic. To celebrate her 55th birthday in 2025, JLo threw a 'Bridgerton'-themed party, complete with a horse-drawn carriage and 19th-century costumes.

"Can someone get @shondarhimes on the phone? We need JLo on the next season!" one Instagram user commented.