Jennifer Lopez celebrates the return of 'Bridgerton'
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
Dearest Gentle Reader, the first four episodes of 'Bridgerton' season 4 have arrived, and no one is more excited than Jennifer Lopez.
The long-awaited new season of Netflix's hit Regency romance, 'Bridgerton', is finally here
The streaming platform released the first four episodes of the series on Thursday, January 29, with many fans completing all four in one sitting
One of the show's most famous viewers was also seated for what some are already calling the "best Bridgerton season".
Jennifer Lopez shared a picture of herself in a violet gown worthy of Lady Violet Bridgerton's masquerade ball.
"Dearest Gentle JLovers … Who else is excited about Bridgerton tonight!? I know I am," she wrote.
The show's official Instagram page replied: "This author is rarely rendered speechless, but on such occasions, one must simply admire…"
It's no secret that the 'Love Don't Cost a Thing' singer is a 'Bridgerton' fanatic. To celebrate her 55th birthday in 2025, JLo threw a 'Bridgerton'-themed party, complete with a horse-drawn carriage and 19th-century costumes.
"Can someone get @shondarhimes on the phone? We need JLo on the next season!" one Instagram user commented.
'Bridgerton' season 4 cast
It's highly unlikely that Lopez will make a guest appearance in season 4 of 'Bridgerton', but fans are excited nonetheless.
Benedict Bridgerton's love story is in the spotlight this season, and in true 'Cinderella' fashion, he unknowingly falls for the help.
Yerin Ha joins the cast as Benedict's love interest, Sophie Baek.
The young bachelor, played by Luke Thompson, has been sowing his wild oats all over town when he becomes mesmerised by a mysterious, masked lady in silver at the first ball of the social season.
Several cast members will return this season, including Nicola Coughlan, who stars as Penelope Featherington, aka Lady Whistledown, and Queen Charlotte, played by Golda Rosheuvel.
South African actress Masali Baduza will also appear in season 4 after a brief appearance in season 3 as Michaela Sterling.
New characters include Lady Araminta Gun (Katie Leung), Rosamund Li (Michelle Mao), and Posy Li (Isabella Wei).
Social media users are already raving about the new season.
"Is it too soon to say this is the best. Bridgerton season? Cause I 100% think it might be," one X user wrote.
Another user said, "Episode 2 of 'Bridgerton' season 4 already got me in tears. Sophie Baek, you deserve the world." Part 2 of season 4 will be released on February 26.
