Janelle Monáe claims she time travelled: 'It was incredible'
Updated | By Music Reporter
True story! Janelle Monáe has come out as a time traveller.
American singer-actress Janelle Monáe has revealed that she can time-travel.
The 'Yoga' hitmaker shared the shocking claim during an interview on Rolling Stone's annual 'Musicians on Musicians' series.
She chatted with fellow musician Lucy Dacus about music, faith, and futurism.
During their interview, the singers discussed their favourite Halloween outfits. The 'Hidden Figures' actress told Dacus that she enjoys transforming.
"I plan my costumes two years in advance. I've always loved transforming," she said. "That's what I love about Halloween, and that's what I love about world-building through music."
"I think when I saw David Bowie, I did. I travelled back into the 1970s, and I saw him do Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars. It was incredible.”
Dacus was visibly shocked and asked, "You travelled back?"
A very serious Monáe did not miss a beat.
“Yeah, I was backstage, and I was like, ‘This is what I want to do.’ And so I jetted back to, you know, the 2000s, and I was like, ‘I can have the musical, make the music, create the lyrics and create community around transformation and being queer.'”
Social media users couldn't tell if Monáe was being serious or not, but some are convinced Monáe really thinks she can time-travel.
"She was asked again if she time-travelled and she said yes," one noted.
Others found the exchange hilarious: "Lucy's face as Janelle comes out as a time traveller is priceless," a YouTuber said.
Another user added: "Can't believe I was here for Janelle's coming out as a time traveller."
Monáe didn't specify how she was able to time-travel. It seems unlikely that the star used a time machine, as the last time we checked, Elon Musk hadn't built one yet.
Perhaps she was able to do so during a meditation session. Either way, social media users are giving her major side-eye right now.
Watch Dacus and Monáe's full interview below.
