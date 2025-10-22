Janelle Monáe claims she time travelled: 'It was incredible'

American singer-actress Janelle Monáe has revealed that she can time-travel.

The 'Yoga' hitmaker shared the shocking claim during an interview on Rolling Stone's annual 'Musicians on Musicians' series.

She chatted with fellow musician Lucy Dacus about music, faith, and futurism.

During their interview, the singers discussed their favourite Halloween outfits. The 'Hidden Figures' actress told Dacus that she enjoys transforming.

"I plan my costumes two years in advance. I've always loved transforming," she said. "That's what I love about Halloween, and that's what I love about world-building through music."

"I think when I saw David Bowie, I did. I travelled back into the 1970s, and I saw him do Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars. It was incredible.”

Dacus was visibly shocked and asked, "You travelled back?"

A very serious Monáe did not miss a beat.

“Yeah, I was backstage, and I was like, ‘This is what I want to do.’ And so I jetted back to, you know, the 2000s, and I was like, ‘I can have the musical, make the music, create the lyrics and create community around transformation and being queer.'”