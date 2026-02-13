Over $1 million raised for James van der Beek's family

Thousands of people have come together to support James van der Beek's family following his passing.

The 'Dawson's Creek' and 'Varsity Blues' actor passed away on Wednesday, February 11, after battling colorectal cancer for nearly three years.

"He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace," according to a statement.

A friend of the Van Der Beek family set up a GoFundMe page for the actor's wife, Kimberly, and their six children.

"Throughout his illness, the family faced not only emotional challenges but also significant financial strain as they did everything possible to support James and provide for his care," the GoFundMe read.

In December 2025, Van Der Beek auctioned off some of his 'Dawson's Creek' memorabilia to help fund his cancer treatment.

"In the wake of this loss, Kimberly and the children are facing an uncertain future. The costs of James’s medical care and the extended fight against cancer have left the family out of funds.

"They are working hard to stay in their home and to ensure the children can continue their education and maintain some stability during this incredibly difficult time."

A fundraising goal of $500 000 was set on the family's GoFundMe page, and the amount was reached within hours.

The target was pushed to $700, 000 and then $1 million. Its current goal is $1,5 million, but it has reached over $1,9 million.

"James and the cast from Dawson’s Creek felt like part of my family growing up. I watched every single episode and it brought so much delight to my life," one of the actor's fans wrote.

"What a wonderful human being James was…always positive, uplifting and smiling even in the face of this battle. My heart is broken for his wife and six beautiful children. May they always feel his warmth and never-ending smile."

Actress Zoe Saldaña-Perego has also committed to a monthly donation of $25, 000. Director Steven Spielberg has also donated a large sum.

"Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for showing up for James and his beautiful family," friends of the Van Der Beek family wrote.

"Your kindness has meant more than we can put into words. In the middle of deep grief, your support has been a light. It reminds us that love is real, that community is strong, and that James’s spirit continues to bring people together."