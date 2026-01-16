J. Cole announces new album 'The Fall-Off'

'Love Yourz' hitmaker J.Cole is back with a brand new single and music video.

Cole dropped a surprise album teaser on Wednesday, January 14. He announced that 'The Fall-Out', which is his seventh studio album, will be released on February 6.

Shortly after the announcement, the rapper debuted a song from the album, which he called 'Disc 2 Track 2'. It's unclear if that is the official name of the song.

The title also hints that 'The Fall-out' will be a two-disc album. The track's music video premiered on YouTube on Wednesday. It starts with a personal message from Cole.

"For the past 10 years, this album has been handcrafted with one intention: a personal challenge to myself to create my best work," he wrote. "To do on my last what I was unable to do on my first."

The 2x Grammy Award winner says he owed it to himself and to the hip hop industry to make the album.

"I had no way of knowing how much time, focus and energy it would eventually take to achieve this, but despite the countless challenges along the way, I knew in my heart I would one day get to the finish line.

According to reports, the original version of the album was to feature guest appearances from Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

However, following their high-profile feud, Cole allegedly returned to the studio to re-record some of the songs.

The 40-year-old has not addressed the rumours. He has also not shared the album's track list.

'The Fall-out' is Cole's first solo album since his 2021 project, 'The Off-Season'.