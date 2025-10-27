'It's Not That Deep' - Demi Lovato releases new album

Demi Lovato says it's not that deep - unless you want it to be.

The singer released her ninth studio album, 'It's Not That Deep', on Friday, October 24. The 11-track album includes the singles 'Fast', 'Here For It All', and 'Kiss'.

“This album represents an exciting chapter for me, which has been filled with joy, freedom and lightness," Lovato said in a statement.

"'It’s Not That Deep' is about letting go of inhibitions and bringing out the carefree energy that lives in all of us and makes us want to dance all night long. I’m so excited for you all to finally dance with me.”

Lovato worked with producer Zhone on her new dance-pop album. He has collaborated with stars such as Troye Sivan and Kylie Minogue

Zhone says he enjoyed making the album with Lovato, describing her as "endlessly talented".

"An album made with my friends and favourite people, absolutely fueled by laughing and dancing in the studio. Demi, it has been such an incredible honour to work with you. Truly the goat in the studio and just so immensely hard working, I am forever grateful for you!" he wrote on Instagram.