'It's Not That Deep' - Demi Lovato releases new album
Updated | By Music Reporter
The singer's latest album is perfect for late nights and dance floors.
Demi Lovato says it's not that deep - unless you want it to be.
The singer released her ninth studio album, 'It's Not That Deep', on Friday, October 24. The 11-track album includes the singles 'Fast', 'Here For It All', and 'Kiss'.
“This album represents an exciting chapter for me, which has been filled with joy, freedom and lightness," Lovato said in a statement.
"'It’s Not That Deep' is about letting go of inhibitions and bringing out the carefree energy that lives in all of us and makes us want to dance all night long. I’m so excited for you all to finally dance with me.”
Lovato worked with producer Zhone on her new dance-pop album. He has collaborated with stars such as Troye Sivan and Kylie Minogue
Zhone says he enjoyed making the album with Lovato, describing her as "endlessly talented".
"An album made with my friends and favourite people, absolutely fueled by laughing and dancing in the studio. Demi, it has been such an incredible honour to work with you. Truly the goat in the studio and just so immensely hard working, I am forever grateful for you!" he wrote on Instagram.
Lovato previously described Zhone as an "incredible collaborator".
"Creating this album was the most fun I’ve ever had in the studio. Zhone is an incredible collaborator and it was so effortless working together to create a genuinely fun, celebratory album that is true to where I am now," she said in September.
"It was such a freeing experience to let loose and have fun with it," Lovato said. With my past eras, I often wrote cathartic music about heavy topics that I needed to process. When I got back in the studio this time around, those songs just weren’t resonating anymore because I’m not in that place in life."
The 33-year-old says she is happy, in love, and just wants to have fun. Lovato married musician Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes in May.
"I realised it’s not that deep anymore, and that became the ethos for this album. 'It’s Not That Deep' is meant for late nights and dance floors."
Here's a look at the album's full tracklist.
- Fast
- Here All Night
- Frequency
- Let You Go
- Sorry to Myself
- Little Bit
- Say It
- In My Head
- Kiss
- Before I Knew You
- Ghost
Image Credit: Instagram/@ddlovato
