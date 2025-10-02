Inside Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's shocking divorce
The celebrity couple has already decided on a co-parenting plan and agreed to pay each other $0 for child support.
After 19 years of marriage, Nicole Kidman officially filed for a divorce from country singer Keith Urban.
However, unlike most celebrity divorces, theirs look set to be one of the most amicable in Hollywood history.
One day after TMZ broke the news about the split, Kidman filed for divorce in Nashville, Tennessee. She listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their breakup.
The divorce documents reveal their monthly earnings and how they plan to split custody of their two children, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.
Kidman has asked to be the primary residential parent of their kids. According to E! News, the girls, who are 17 and 14 respectively, will spend 306 days a year with their mom and 59 days with their dad.
The former couple has already signed off on their co-parenting agreement.
Kidman, who was 2024's highest-earning actress, has not asked for child support. Court documents list $0 as the amount requested from both parties.
Their agreement also states that they will not badmouth each other.
"They will not speak badly of each other or the members of the family of the other parent. They will encourage each child to continue to love the other parent and be comfortable in both families.”
According to the divorce document, they both earn $100,000 (R1.7 million) monthly and agreed not to ask each other for spousal support.
Kidman and Urban got married in Sydney, Australia, in 2006. However, just four months into the marriage, he checked himself into rehab.
"The addictions that I had done really nothing about blew our marriage to smithereens,” he confessed at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award in 2024.
He added that the Oscar-winning actress “pushed through every negative voice" and decided to choose love.
"And here we are tonight, 18 years later," he told the audience.
A source tells People magazine that Kidman, who was previously married to Tom Cruise, did not want her family to break up.
"She didn’t want this. She has been fighting to save the marriage.” Kidman's family is supporting her as she navigates this new phase of her life.
"Nicole’s sister [Antonia] has been a rock and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another," the mole added.
Main image credit: Instagram/@nicolekidman
