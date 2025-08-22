‘I really hope he is okay’ - Lil Nas X arrested, hospitalised

A viral video shows Lil Nas X walking down a street in his underwear before his arrest.

A viral video shows Lil Nas X walking down a street in his underwear before his arrest.

Fans are worried about Lil Nas X's well-being after the ‘Industry Baby’ hitmaker. The 26-year-old is making headlines after a video was released showing him walking down a street in his underwear and cowboy boots in the early hours of the morning. Concerned citizens called the police to report a “naked” man catwalking down Ventura Boulevard in Studio City, Los Angeles. He was still on the street when officers arrived. According to TMZ, the singer and rapper charged at an officer. He was “subdued” and taken to the hospital. Sources told the publication that paramedics took him to the hospital as police believed that he was suffering from a possible overdose. No official comment has been made about his condition at the time. Following a brief stay at the hospital, Lil Nas X was arrested for allegedly assaulting an officer.

TMZ reports that Lil Nas X was handcuffed and hospitalised after being spotted roaming LA at 4am in his underwear. https://t.co/oEr0s3ueIP — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 21, 2025

Social media users have expressed concern for the Grammy Award winner. “I really hope Lil Nas X is okay and getting the care he needs,” an X user wrote. “Everyone has tough nights, but I believe in his purpose. His music & his message have inspired so many of us, & I know he still has so much more to give. Lifting him up in prayer and sending nothing but love his way.” Another user said: “I'm heartbroken with the latest news about Lil Nas X. We shouldn't speculate or talk about things we don't know, we should just respect and wish him well.”

I really hope Lil Nas X is okay and getting the care he needs. Everyone has tough nights, but I believe in his purpose. His music & his message have inspired so many of us, & I know he still has so much more to give. Lifting him up in prayer and sending nothing but love his way. pic.twitter.com/j5pHGACbm1 — Scam Likely (@SoDebNair) August 21, 2025

i'm heartbroken with the latest news about lil nas x. we shouldn't speculate or talk about things we don't know, we should just respect and wish him well.



mont, you are an incredible artist and deserve good things. we love and support you <3 pic.twitter.com/pFG5Lf8USz — 💭 (@thinkerlilnasx) August 22, 2025

Some social media users accused his record label of letting him down. "I mainly believe Lil Nas X and his record label failed him. Yes, he fumbled with his single ‘J. Christ’, because he was relying too much on shock value. “But his follow-up ‘Dreamboy’ songs were much better and deserved a much stronger marketing push.” Last year, Lil Nas X caused controversy when he released ‘Jesu Christ’ in January 2024. "B****h, I'm back like J Christ/ I'm finna get the gays hyped/ I'm finna take it yea-high/ Back up out the gravesite,” he raps. The track's equally controversial music video shows him pinned to a cross. It also showed celebrity lookalikes, including Mariah Carey, Taylor Swift, Oprah Winfrey and Barack Obama, walking into heaven. “So just to recap, Lil Nas X has been a cowboy, the devil, a prisoner, Santa, a werewolf, Elon Musk, a football player, a teenager, a king, and pregnant, and now you're telling me he's JESUS CHRIST,” a YouTuber remarked. Reps for Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, have not commented on his arrest and hospitalisation yet.

MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO: