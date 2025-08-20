‘I almost died’ - Tamar Braxton found in a ‘pool of blood’
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
Tamar was severely injured over the weekend, resulting in her losing some of her teeth.
Tamar was severely injured over the weekend, resulting in her losing some of her teeth.
Singer Tamar Braxton is grateful to be alive after revealing that she “almost died”.
The ‘Love and War’ hitmaker, who is the sister of Grammy Award-winner Toni Braxton, posted the shocking news on her Instagram Stories.
“I struggled to write this, but everyone keeps calling me and honestly, I can’t even really talk anymore. I’m so weak,” she wrote. “I almost died Sunday. I was found in a pool of blood from my friend.”
The 48-year-old suffered serious facial injuries.
“As the days go by, the worse it is. I fractured my nose, lost some teeth and mobility 💔💔."
"The way I look at life now is totally different. As my health is on the mend, my mental journey begins… pray for me for real 💔💔💔💔I don’t even know what happened to me 💔💔.”
Tamar did not reveal how she ended up on the floor with blood on her face, but it appears she has no idea herself.
Social media users speculated that she could have suffered a medical emergency.
Sending love and prayers to Tamar Braxton as she recovers after revealing she ‘almost died’ from a recent health scare. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/a16Od0WLFQ— RNB RADAR (@RNB_RADAR) August 19, 2025
Tamar also reposted a post that read: “Thank you, God, for waking me up today.”
It's not the first time the star has suffered a health scare.
In December 2022, she was rushed to the hospital after having difficulty breathing.
"I had to be taken to the hospital by AMBULANCE, needed oxygen cause I thought God was taking me home cause I could not breathe and my chest was on FIRE!!" she wrote in an Instagram post, per Fox News.
The singer reportedly had a bad case of the flu. She described it as “worse than COVID”.
A few days before her latest incident, Tamar told her fans she missed being on stage.
"[I'm] missing the stage today 💔. This is the longest time that we have been apart. I think it’s time for another #tamartiantour when the album comes out. See ya soon," she wrote.
The post included a clip of her singing her 2000 hit, ‘If You Don't Wanna Love Me’.
Hopefully, the singer will be able to get back into the studio soon after her latest setback.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
Main image credit: Instagram/@tamarbraxton
Show's Stories
-
Is this the greatest political troll ever? Barack Obama just got “LinkedIn’d” by Trump
Awkwaaard… Barack Obama’s LinkedIn just got hijacked by Trump’s faceEast Coast Breakfast 7 hours ago
-
LISTEN: The first week of September with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey and J Sbu shared t...Stacey & J Sbu 7 hours ago