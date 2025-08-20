‘I almost died’ - Tamar Braxton found in a ‘pool of blood’

Singer Tamar Braxton is grateful to be alive after revealing that she “almost died”.

The ‘Love and War’ hitmaker, who is the sister of Grammy Award-winner Toni Braxton, posted the shocking news on her Instagram Stories.

“I struggled to write this, but everyone keeps calling me and honestly, I can’t even really talk anymore. I’m so weak,” she wrote. “I almost died Sunday. I was found in a pool of blood from my friend.”

The 48-year-old suffered serious facial injuries.

“As the days go by, the worse it is. I fractured my nose, lost some teeth and mobility 💔💔."

"The way I look at life now is totally different. As my health is on the mend, my mental journey begins… pray for me for real 💔💔💔💔I don’t even know what happened to me 💔💔.”

Tamar did not reveal how she ended up on the floor with blood on her face, but it appears she has no idea herself.

Social media users speculated that she could have suffered a medical emergency.