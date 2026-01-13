Hilary Duff teases sexy new song amid Ashley Tisdale drama

Singer Hilary Duff has shared a snippet of a new song from her upcoming album, 'Luck...Or Something'.

The 38-year-old shared a clip of herself singing the track, which is expected to be the album's second single, on Instagram.

She recorded the footage on her phone during a mystery shoot in a field of green plants.

“I only want the beginning, I don’t want the end/I want the part where you say goddamn/Then sneak home late, wake up your roommates,” the former Disney star sings in the sexy lyrics.

She continues, “I want the highlights, 10 out of 10/The butterflies from holding your hand/Before we swept us under the bed/And we became practically roommates/I’m touching myself by the front door/But you don’t even look my way no more.”

'Luck... Or Something' is Duff's sixth studio album and her first since 2015's 'Breathe In. Breathe Out.'

The 'Lizzie Maguire' star's husband, singer-songwriter Matthew Koma, produced and co-wrote some of the songs on the album, including the lead single, 'Mature'.

Speaking to Variety in November, Duff revealed that the album's title is inspired by a lyric from one of the songs.

In 'Adult Size Medium', the mom of four reflects on the pressure she faced as a famous young actress.

“How are you the normal one, and how did you escape all of these childhood stardom things?” she said she was often asked.

She says she would reply, “Some of it was luck, and some of it was me."