Hilary Duff teases sexy new song amid Ashley Tisdale drama
Updated | By Music Reporter
Hilary Duff brushes off toxic mom group drama with a surprise snippet of her next single.
Singer Hilary Duff has shared a snippet of a new song from her upcoming album, 'Luck...Or Something'.
The 38-year-old shared a clip of herself singing the track, which is expected to be the album's second single, on Instagram.
She recorded the footage on her phone during a mystery shoot in a field of green plants.
“I only want the beginning, I don’t want the end/I want the part where you say goddamn/Then sneak home late, wake up your roommates,” the former Disney star sings in the sexy lyrics.
She continues, “I want the highlights, 10 out of 10/The butterflies from holding your hand/Before we swept us under the bed/And we became practically roommates/I’m touching myself by the front door/But you don’t even look my way no more.”
'Luck... Or Something' is Duff's sixth studio album and her first since 2015's 'Breathe In. Breathe Out.'
The 'Lizzie Maguire' star's husband, singer-songwriter Matthew Koma, produced and co-wrote some of the songs on the album, including the lead single, 'Mature'.
Speaking to Variety in November, Duff revealed that the album's title is inspired by a lyric from one of the songs.
In 'Adult Size Medium', the mom of four reflects on the pressure she faced as a famous young actress.
“How are you the normal one, and how did you escape all of these childhood stardom things?” she said she was often asked.
She says she would reply, “Some of it was luck, and some of it was me."
Hilary Duff mom group
Duff's teaser dropped just days after being caught in the middle of Ashley Tisdale French's mom group drama.
French wrote a piece for The Cut titled: 'Breaking Up With My Toxic Mom Group'.
Many people speculated that the mom group she was referring to included Duff, as well as other famous moms, such as Mandy Moore and Meghan Trainor.
French originally wrote the piece for her blog, By Ashley French, and did not identify any of the moms in question.
"Mom groups can turn toxic. Not because the moms themselves are toxic people, but because the dynamic shifts into an ugly place with mean-girl behavior. I know this from personal experience," she wrote.
"In my mom group, I started to notice that certain people would get talked about when they weren’t present, and not in a positive way. I realized that there were group text chains that didn’t include everyone, which led to cliques forming within the larger group. And after the third or fourth time of seeing social media photos of everyone else at a hangout that I didn’t get invited to, it felt like I wasn't really part of the group after all."
After the post went viral, social media users noted that French had unfollowed Duff and Moore. However, the former 'High School Musical' star denied they were the moms she was talking about.
Things escalated when Duff's husband reposted the piece on his Instagram Stories, accompanied by an interesting caption.
“When You're The Most Self-Obsessed Tone Deaf Person On Earth, Other Moms Tend To Shift Focus To Their Actual Toddlers," he wrote.
Ouch!
Duff, meanwhile, has not commented on the speculation and continues to focus on the release of her album.
'Luck...Or Something' will debut on February 20.
Hilary Duff’s husband Matthew Koma pokes fun at Ashley Tisdale’s article about toxic mom groups:— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 7, 2026
“When You're The Most Self Obsessed Tone Deaf Person On Earth, Other Moms Tend To Shift Focus To Their Actual Toddlers.” pic.twitter.com/zFlNdoYMRV
