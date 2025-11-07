'The queen is back' - Hilary Duff drops 'Mature' song
Ten years, a wedding and three children later, Hilary Duff is finally ready to make her music comeback.
The 'Lizzie McGuire' actress released her new song, 'Mature', on November 6. It's her first single release in 10 years.
"'Mature' speaks to my mature self calling my not so mature self on the phone many years ago, and she’s letting her know we landed softly," Duff said.
"This was a brief time with a lover that left me with so many questions… It felt like a good place to start. How are we feeling… Mature?"
Speaking to 'Therapuss with Jake Shane', Duff says she had "a ton of fun" working on the Laurn Dunn-directed music video.
"The concept is quite simple and I think when you listen to the song, you'll see the journey of the two 'mes' meeting. The girl who kind of had an experience, and then me now watching her."
Duff's fans can't stop raving about her new song, with many declaring "the queen is back".
"Hilary Duff is back in music, and the world just got a whole lot better," one fan said.
"I’m so happy she’s back. Hilary has always been my fave Disney girl, and her music was always the most positive thing I’d listen to when I’m depressed," another fan added.
Hilary Duff Mature lyrics
Duff co-wrote her new song with her husband, Matthew Koma, and songwriter Madison Love.
"She's me, I'm her in a different font/ Just a few years younger, a new haircut/ Very Leo of you with your Scorpio touch/ Now, now/ Going down on her on your vintage rug/Bet she's so impressed by your Basquiat/ And she thinks you're deep in the ways you're not," she sings
The 38-year-old seems to be reflecting on a relationship with an older man.
"She looks/ Like all of your girls but blonder/A little like me, just younger/Bet she loves when she hears you say, 'You're so mature for your age, babe'."
Koma reportedly worked on other songs for her upcoming album. The couple, who tied the knot in 2019, have three children together.
Duff also has a child from her previous marriage to Mike Comrie. Koma opened up about working with his wife in a sweet post he shared on her birthday in September.
"Working on your album with you this year, on your terms, framed how it works for you, has been the f***ing best," he wrote.
"I can’t wait for the world to hear what it sounds like when you get to speak directly to your people without anything or anyone standing in the way."
The singer-songwriter said he is Duff's biggest fan and will be cheering her on as she embarks on her music comeback.
"This year’s going to be everything - high, low, overwhelming , scary, thrilling, exciting, full…and I have all the faith you’ll do it in only the way you can. I’ll be cheering front row (not actually cause Ticketmaster has this new queue system so probably more like row 6), but I’ll be there. I love you."
