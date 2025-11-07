'The queen is back' - Hilary Duff drops 'Mature' song

Ten years, a wedding and three children later, Hilary Duff is finally ready to make her music comeback.

The 'Lizzie McGuire' actress released her new song, 'Mature', on November 6. It's her first single release in 10 years.

"'Mature' speaks to my mature self calling my not so mature self on the phone many years ago, and she’s letting her know we landed softly," Duff said.

"This was a brief time with a lover that left me with so many questions… It felt like a good place to start. How are we feeling… Mature?"

Speaking to 'Therapuss with Jake Shane', Duff says she had "a ton of fun" working on the Laurn Dunn-directed music video.

"The concept is quite simple and I think when you listen to the song, you'll see the journey of the two 'mes' meeting. The girl who kind of had an experience, and then me now watching her."

Duff's fans can't stop raving about her new song, with many declaring "the queen is back".

"Hilary Duff is back in music, and the world just got a whole lot better," one fan said.

"I’m so happy she’s back. Hilary has always been my fave Disney girl, and her music was always the most positive thing I’d listen to when I’m depressed," another fan added.