Hilary Duff announces new single 'Mature'

Singer and actress Hilary Duff has shared some exciting music news. She will be releasing a new song, 'Mature', this week.

The single is her first release since 2015's 'Sparks', which featured on her fifth studio album, 'Breathe In. Breathe Out.'

"So happy this is finally yours to hear," Duff captioned a picture of the track's cover art. "Been keeping this one quiet too long. My new single Mature is out Nov 6."

Duff first announced her music comeback in early September, revealing that she signed a deal with Atlantic Records. She shared a picture of herself working in the studio with her husband, musician Matthew Koma.

The former Disney star has been teasing her new project ever since.

She shared a video of herself rehearsing for a performance in a dance studio. A short snippet of a song plays in the background.

Duff also teased her new single while celebrating her 38th birthday. One of the pictures in her birthday post included a snap of her holding a heart-shaped vintage cake.

It read: You're so mature. One of her followers did not miss the easter egg. "Ok, so 'you’re so mature' is a track on the album. Got it!" the Instagram commented.

Duff's fans, including singer Demi Lovato, are eagerly awaiting the release of her new music. "Yay! can’t wait," Lovato wrote.

Speaking to Variety about her music comeback, the singer says she always knew she would return to the studio.

"I needed to feel safe, and I needed to have the right people in my corner and be absolutely 100% ready. Honestly, I needed to have 10 years of life under my belt," she said.

"I needed a lot to say. This album feels like the inner workings of my brain, and I really am so excited to connect with people again on that level, that very forward-facing level.”

Duff has not shared the release date and title of her upcoming album, but she is just getting started.