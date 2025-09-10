Hilary Duff announces music comeback
Updated | By Music Reporter
New music is loading from Hilary Duff 10 years after her last album.
'Lizzie McGuire' star Hilary Duff is making a return to music.
The 37-year-old has signed a deal with Atlantic Records, setting in motion her big comeback.
"New music … or something," she wrote on Instagram. The post included pictures of her in the studio with her husband, singer-songwriter Matthew Koma.
The record label, which is home to stars such as Cardi B, Lizzo, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran and Coldplay, also celebrated the partnership.
"Wake up… @hilaryduff is officially a part of the AMG family. We could not be more excited for this journey & for new music… or something."
Duff will reportedly release a new album under the deal. She is also set to appear in a docuseries about her music return.
Based on Atlantic Records and Duff's posts, they have a few other surprises "or something" on the cards.
The singer last released an album in 2015. 'Breathe In. Breathe Out' included the singles 'Chasing the Sun' and 'All About You'.
In recent years, Duff, who is now a mom of four, has focused on her music career, starring in shows such as 'Younger' and 'How I Met Your Father'.
Her upcoming docuseries will also look at her personal journey.
"Embracing the ups, downs, and everything in between, fans will ride shotgun as she balances raising a family, recording new music, live show rehearsals, and preparing to perform on stage for the first time in over a decade," Atlantic Records said in a statement.
Sam Wrench will direct the series. He previously worked on 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' and 'A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter'.
Image credit: Instagram/@hilaryduff
