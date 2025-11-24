Hilary Duff shares exciting album news

Hilary Duff's long-awaited album has finally been given a release date and title. 'Luck...Or Something', the singer's sixth studio album, will be released on 20 February 2026.

"So much love, late night anxiety and a little chaos went into making this album," Duff said about her upcoming project.

The 38-year-old says she can't wait for fans to hear the next chapter of her music career. "Hoping you see yourself in here the way I have. I love you and excited is the largest understatement."

'Luck...Or Something' is considered the star's comeback album. Duff gained fame in the early 2000s as the lead actress in Disney's hit show, 'Lizzie McGuire'.

She also had success in films such as 'The Lizzie McGuire Movie', 'Cheaper by the Dozen', 'A Cinderella Story', and 'The Perfect Man'.

She launched her music career in 2002 with the Christmas album, 'Santa Claus Lane'. She followed up the project with 2003's 'Metamorphosis'.

The album produced the hit singles, 'So Yesterday' and 'Come Clean'. However, after releasing her fifth studio album, 'Breathe In. Breathe Out.', in 2015, Duff took a break from her music career.

Duff's TV career continued to flourish with shows such as 'Younger' and 'How I Met Your Father'.

A 'Lizzie McGuire' reboot was in the works, but Disney+ cancelled the project after filming just two episodes due to creative differences.

Since her last album 10 years ago, the singer's personal life has also undergone many changes. She married singer-songwriter Matthew Koma in December 2019.

They have three children together: Banks Violet, Mae James and Townes Meadow. Duff also has an older son, Luca Cruz, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Koma has helped her work on her comeback project, including the album's lead song, 'Mature'. The single is also available on vinyl.

"You may have noticed that the Mature Edition Vinyl is extra special … it includes two re-records of 'Wake Up' and 'So Yesterday' I’m calling these versions '(Mine)'."

"It feels really cool that this vinyl will celebrate both the new and the old. I’ve been obsessively watching you all bop along to Mature but also hope you enjoy the trip down memory lane."