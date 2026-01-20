Hilary Duff aches for a "freer time" in new song 'Roommates'

What happens when a couple starts getting weighed down by life's responsibilities? According to Hilary Duff, they become roommates.

Duff released her new single, 'Roommates', this week, and it's a topic many people in long-term relationships will relate to.

"Roommates is a song about when life is life-ing, babe," she wrote on Instagram.

"It’s that ache for a wilder, freer time - before the days were swallowed by carpools, budget talks, grocery runs and letting old or new insecurities slip in. It’s the restless hum of wanting to find your way back - to your rhythm, to your person, to yourself."

The song's sexy lyrics explore the passionate early days of a relationship.

"I only want the beginning, I don't want the end/ Want the part where you say, 'Goddamn'/ Back of the dive bar, giving you head/ Then sneak home late, wake up your roommates/ Want the highlights, ten out of ten," she sings.

Duff co-wrote 'Roommates' with her husband, singer-songwriter Matthew Koma. The couple, who tied the knot in 2019, have three children together. Duff also has a son from a previous relationship.

Speaking to V Magazine, the singer explains the meaning behind the track's opening lyrics: "I can barely mention it without causing some ego trauma."

"For me, ego trauma is when you tell someone something you’re feeling—something personal between the two of you, something you’re struggling with—and you say, 'Hey, I need this,' or whatever the conversation is," she said.

"And that person takes it as an attack on their character. They feel diminished or embarrassed. It becomes a blow to their ego, instead of them being able to hear what you’re actually asking for. It’s like you can barely mention something you’re feeling without causing ego trauma—like, you’re going to completely spin out because I’m asking for what I need."

'Roommates' is one of the 38-year-old's favourite songs on her upcoming album, 'Luck... Or Something'. The album's lead single, 'Mature', was released in November

'Luck... Or Something' will debut on February 20.