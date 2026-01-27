Harry Styles debuts 'Aperture' music video
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
Harry Styles is back with a dancefloor-worthy anthem.
British singer Harry Styles has debuted the music video for her new song, 'Aperture'.
The former One Direction star announced his return to music on January 16, following a nearly three-year break.
"Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. March 6th," he captioned a picture of his new album's cover art.
Styles followed up the announcement with the release of his official comeback single, 'Aperture', on Friday, January 23.
Speaking to BBC Radio 2's Scott Mills, the 31-year-old says the song is the "perfect mission statement" for the album.
"I think the opening (aperture) and allowing for more things and, in turn, allowing for more positive things to come into your life was a lot about what this song and this album as a whole were about."
"And also, the kind of openness to be accepting of transitions and be accepting of flaws and your own mistakes and being able to look at those things and go, 'I was wrong there', or 'I didn’t behave in line with who I want to be there'."
Styles co-wrote the song, described as a "house-y" dance-pop tune, with her longtime collaborator Kid Harpoon.
"It's best you know what you don't/ Aperture lets the light in," he sings.
Fans waiting for the song's music video to premiere on YouTube were treated to a first look at the official track list for his fourth studio album.
A filler image kept changing to reveal each track on 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally'.
- 'Aperture'
- 'American Girls'
- 'Ready, Steady, Go!'
- 'Are You Listening Yet?'
- 'Taste Back'
- 'The Waiting Game'
- 'Season 2 Weight Loss'
- 'Coming Up Roses'
- 'Pop'
- 'Dance No More'
- 'Paint By Numbers'
- 'Carla’s Song'
The tracklist reveal being a camera lens harry styles you are a genius😮💨 pic.twitter.com/LWhhxwL5hR— Georgia (@GeorgiaEH17) January 23, 2026
Watch the 'Aperture' music video below.
Image credit: YouTube/ Harry Styles
