Spooky and fun Halloween 2025 celebrity looks

Celebrities love nothing more than dressing up, and Halloween is one of their favourite times of year

They pull out all the stops with dramatic makeup, carefully curated costumes and professional photoshoots.

The 'Queen of Halloween' Heidi Klum is yet to drop her 2025 costume, but plenty of stars are eyeing her crown.

This year, Paris Hilton and Janelle Monáe are leading the pack with multiple Halloween costumes.

Hilton channelled her inner Britney Spears for her first outfit. She donned a replica of the red latex catsuit the singer wore in her 'Oops...I did It Again' music video.

"Oops, I did it again. Starting off #Halloweek by honouring my Queen @BritneySpears #ThatsHot #IconsOnly," she wrote on Instagram.

The Hilton Hotel heiress also dressed up as Spears last year. Her children, Phoenix and London, and husband, Carter Reum, also participated in the Halloween festivities.

The family dressed up as characters from the movie 'Toy Story'.

Hilton's third outfit was inspired by Madonna, the 'Material Girl' herself. We wouldn't be surprised to see her in more outfits by the time October 31 ends.

Not to be outdone, Monáe dressed up as characters from 'Beetlejuice', 'The Craft' and 'The Cat In The Hat'.

Here's a look at some of the best Halloween 2025 celebrity costumes so far.