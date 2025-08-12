Halle Berry's ex-husband claims she didn't cook or clean

"She don’t cook, don’t clean." David Justice gave some interesting reasons why he “decided to leave” Halle Berry in the 90s.

Halle Berry's former husband, David Justice, is opening up about their marriage and why things turned sour. Berry married Justice, who was a professional baseball player, in 1993. They separated in 1996 and finalised their divorce in 1997. They did not have any children together. During a recent episode of the 'All the Smoke' podcast, Justice told host Matt Barnes that he didn't really want to get married. "She asked me to marry her after knowing me for five months. I said, 'Okay.' Because I couldn't say no. I said okay, but I don't know if my heart was really into it. I didn't want to make her feel bad and say no," he said.

Justice says they didn't spend much time together because she had to travel to other countries for her movie roles. "We probably could have made it if I knew about therapy. We never had any major issues like that. It's just that I, because I was young, had only been in one real relationship before her. My knowledge, my understanding and my wisdom around relationships just wasn't vast." That's when things went left. Justice then reveals that Berry was not a traditional wife. “I’m looking at my mom, and I’m a Midwest guy. So, in my mind, I’m thinking a wife at that time should cook, clean, you know?” As an in-demand actress, one would hardly expect Berry to slave away in front of a hot stove. During their marriage, she released movies such as 'The Flintstones' and 'Losing Isaiah'. Justice added salt to the wounds by adding that he didn't think Berry, who now has two children, was very "motherly", “I’m thinking, ‘OK, if we have kids, is this the woman I want to have kids with and build a family with?’ And at that time, as a young guy — she don’t cook, don’t clean, don’t really seem motherly, and then we start having issues," the 59-year-old said.

Justice says that while they didn't have a big cheating scandal, there were some issues around jealousy. The honeymoon stage was soon over. "I realised this is not the person I want to spend the rest of my life with." Despite Berry's growing success at the time, Justice was making more money than her. "She didn't have any money. I was the one who bought the house in LA. I was the one who had my house in Atlanta. I'm really footing everything. So, I said, 'You said you didn't want any money. We don't have any kids. We should just make a clean break.' And she was like, 'No.'" Social media users slammed Justice's comments, with some pointing out that it has been nearly 30 years since they parted ways, and he is still talking about his ex-wife. "David Justice dead a** married Halle Berry and wanted her to fold clothes. 'Catwoman' pushing a vacuum?" one X user commented. Another user wrote: "David Justice is 59. Halle Berry is 58. David looks 69 1/2. Halle looks 40…38 on a great day." Some people defended Justice, noting that Justice has been married to his current wife, entrepreneur Rebecca Villalobos, for nearly 25 years while Berry has been married multiple times since their divorce. Berry married Eric Benét in 2001 and French actor Olivier Martinez in 2013. She is currently dating musician Van Hunt. "Y'all are mad at David Justice over his reasoning. He said nothing wrong, and the bottom line is he made the RIGHT DECISION to leave...Halle Berry and found himself the right woman to raise a family with," one man said.

