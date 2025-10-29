Halle Bailey 'feeling all the love' after album release

Halle Bailey is feeling grateful following the release of her debut solo album, 'Love... or Something Like It'.

The singer-actress released the album through Beyoncé's Parkwood Entertainment label in partnership with Columbia Records.

"My first solo album, 'Love…? or something like it', is finally yours," she wrote on Instagram on release day.

"This project came from some of the most vulnerable chapters of my life, making this album helped me find beauty in the healing.. I hope you can resonate!"

The album was streamed over 800,000 times on the first day of its release. It reached number one on iTunes US (R&B).

"Woke up feeling all the love. I’m so grateful to you all for listening and being so responsive to this album!" she said.

'Love... or Something Like It' features 15 tracks, including 'Angel' and 'In Your Hands', which was dedicated to her son Halo and her then-partner, rapper DDG.

Track 10, 'So I Can Feel Again', features her sister Chlöe. GloRilla, H.E.R. and Mariah The Scientist are also guest artists.

During a recent interview with Scott Evans, Bailey revealed the inspiration behind the album's title.

"I feel like I've gone through such a transitional last four, five years of my life. It's been so beautiful to be on this journey, and also kind of find myself through it and relationships and your relationship with yourself. You know, I think it's really cool, that question.

"Sometimes when you leave something, you do wonder, 'Wow, was that love or is it something like it?''... I felt like it was a really fun topic to dive into."

Critics have praised 'Love... or Something Like It', with Ohio University’s campus newspaper, The Post, calling it "a nearly perfect debut album".

HotNewHipHop says the album is "heavy on the R&B vibes", praising her outstanding vocals.

"The artist has an incredible voice, and she uses it all throughout these songs."