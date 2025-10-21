Chris Martin's daughter Apple shows off her vocals
Updated | By Music Reporter
Some social media users say the 'Apple' falls very, very far from the tree, but others think she sounds just like her famous dad.
Chris Martin's daughter, Apple, made a surprise appearance at a recent Jade Street show, and social media users have some thoughts.
The 21-year-old, whose mother is Oscar-winner Gwyneth Paltrow, took to the stage to sing the band's new single, 'Satellite'.
She appeared slightly nervous but looked gorgeous in a white cropped tank top, black skirt, and knee-high boots.
Several clips from the show have been shared online. However, one snippet from her performance did not receive good feedback online.
"I'm sorry, but she needs to let her dad be the singer in the family," an Instagram user said.
Another user wrote: "Nepotism is wild. People with ordinary talent get the spotlight...I've seen better singers in my town's middle school plays."
"Omg not the best singer - the apple fell too far from the tree," a third person commented. Others were not as harsh.
"Can we just focus on her courage and confidence—getting up and singing in front of crowds, knowing full, and well there are people like so many on here that will be unkind. Let’s do better—all of us!"
Apple Martin surprises a Nashville audience by appearing at a live show for Jade Street. https://t.co/yRON5CetNv (🎥:TikTok/Gwendolyn Elizabeth) pic.twitter.com/IXeyOeUQDE— E! News (@enews) October 20, 2025
Her dad's band, Coldplay, has won seven Grammys, but it seems that Apple won't be taking home a gold-plated gramophone anytime soon.
All is not lost, though. A video shared on Jade Street and Apple's Instagram pages contains a clearer video from the performance.
She also sounds much better. The comments section was filled with people telling her how much she sounds like her dad.
"Wow! The effortless beauty of mom and [the] voice of dad! Love this!" one person said. "Blessed with a beautiful voice," a second added.
Mom Gwyneth commented a heart-eyes emoji.
Jade Street's 'Satellite' featuring Apple Martin will be released on Tuesday, October 28.
