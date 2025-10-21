Chris Martin's daughter Apple shows off her vocals

Chris Martin's daughter, Apple, made a surprise appearance at a recent Jade Street show, and social media users have some thoughts.

The 21-year-old, whose mother is Oscar-winner Gwyneth Paltrow, took to the stage to sing the band's new single, 'Satellite'.

She appeared slightly nervous but looked gorgeous in a white cropped tank top, black skirt, and knee-high boots.

Several clips from the show have been shared online. However, one snippet from her performance did not receive good feedback online.

"I'm sorry, but she needs to let her dad be the singer in the family," an Instagram user said.

Another user wrote: "Nepotism is wild. People with ordinary talent get the spotlight...I've seen better singers in my town's middle school plays."

"Omg not the best singer - the apple fell too far from the tree," a third person commented. Others were not as harsh.

"Can we just focus on her courage and confidence—getting up and singing in front of crowds, knowing full, and well there are people like so many on here that will be unkind. Let’s do better—all of us!"