'Golden' singer EJAE celebrates historic Golden Globes win

South Korean-American singer EJAE is celebrating her big win at the 2026 Golden Globes.

EJAE, whose real name is Kim Eun-jae, won 'Best Original Song' for 'Golden' - a song she co-wrote for Netflix's 'Kpop Demon Hunters' movie.

EJAE performed the smash hit with Audrey Nuna & REI AMI under the name HUNTR/X. However, only songwriters win the 'Best Original Song' award.

"Everything happens for a reason. After 23 years filled with lots of ups and downs, every heartbreak and struggle led me to this insane day," she wrote on Instagram.

The 34-year-old also gave a shout-out to her co-writers, Mark Sonnenblick, 24, Ido and Teddy Park.

"Thank you so much to the @goldenglobes for the incredible honor for 'best original song.' Thank you and congrats to my co-writers @sonnen_blick @prodby24 @yuhanido_ IDO for being part of [this] incredible song."

EJAE is the first Korean-American artist to win the award. The other songs nominated in the category were:

'Dream As One' performed by Miley Cyrus for 'Avatar: Fire and Ash'

'No Place Like Home' performed by Cynthia Erivo for 'Wicked: For Good'

'The Girl in the Bubble' performed by Ariana Grande for 'Wicked: For Good'

'Train Dreams' performed by Nick Cave for 'Train Dreams'

'I Lied to You' performed by Miles Caton for 'Sinners'

'Golden' was one of the biggest songs of 2025, peaking at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It is currently the #2 song on the chart, behind Taylor Swift's 'The Fate of Ophelia'.

The song also won a Critics Choice Award and is nominated in five categories at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

It has also been shortlisted for 'Best Original Song' at the Oscars.