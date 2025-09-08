Gail Mabalane shares the stage with "superstar" daughter Zoe

Gail Mabalane is bursting with pride after sharing the stage with her daughter Zoe.

The mother and daughter performed 'The Truth' by Megan Woods at the recent Gracious Daughters Conference.

They wore matching pink outfits for their big moment.

"When you connect the gift with the giver of the gift, you find the purpose of the gift. What a privilege it was to serve at our @graciousdaughters conference and to share a stage with our superstar @zoemabalane," Gail captioned a video of their performance.

She also gave singer-songwriter Woods a shoutout.



"Last but not least, @meganwoodsmusic. What a song, young lady. We fell in love with it the moment we first heard it … and we absolutely LOVED singing it."

Her husband, Kabelo Mabalane, and their son, Khumo, were given special mention. Khumo was spotted in the audience, cheering his big sister on with loud applause.

"Then there’s #TeamMabalane @kabelomabalane @khumomabalane. Love you guys." Gail's followers were impressed with Zoe's confidence and amazing voice.

Lynn Forbes said their performance gave her "goose bumps", while Nhlanhla Mafu got "chills all over".

Actress Nomzamo Mbatha described it as "the most beautiful thing you’ll see today, folks".

Jennifer Bala wished she could have been there to witness it in person.

"The perfect song for the perfect occasion, sung by the perfect mother-daughter duo. Beautiful fam!"

"Such a special core memory and blessing. Khumo and Daddy at the end was the cherry on top; I’m sure they couldn’t be prouder and you know I would have been there crying."

Watch Gail and Zoe's sweet performance below.