French Montana set to marry Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra
Updated | By Music Reporter
From 'Prince of Rap' to real-life royalty, French Montana is set to marry into one of Dubai's wealthiest families.
French Montana and Princess of Dubai, Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, are engaged.
A rep for the rapper confirmed the news with several media outlets.
TMZ was the first to report the news, revealing that the 'Unforgettable' hitmaker proposed to Sheikha Mahra during their trip to France in June for Paris Fashion Week.
They were spotted walking hand in hand on the streets of Paris. Sheikha Mahra was all smiles as she carried a single red rose.
French Montana, whose real name is Karim Kharbouch, reportedly started dating the princess in late 2024 - several months after she divorced her husband on Instagram.
"Dear Husband, As you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you. Take care. Your ex-wife," she wrote on Instagram in July last year.
Sheikha Mahra was previously married to Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum.
The former couple have a daughter together.
Who is Sheikha Mahra?
Sheikha Mahra is the daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai's ruler.
The billionaire is also the vice president and prime minister of the UAE.
Despite her family's wealth, Sheikha Mahra is building an empire of her own. She launched her first perfume shortly after parting ways with her ex-husband. She called it Divorce.
French Montana's net worth is unknown, but some reports suggest it is around $35 million.
Social media users have questioned whether the Moroccan rapper, who previously dated Khloé Kardashian, will give up his rap lifestyle now that he is marrying a princess.
Based on his last few videos, which feature enough scantily clad women to make you blush, the answer appears to be a hard "no".
Wedding plans for French Montana and Sheikha Mahra's big day are already underway, but the rapper's reps say "specific dates and arrangements are still being finalised".
Sheikha Mahra's family has reportedly welcomed the rapper with open arms and is said to be "excited" and "supportive" of the union.
Main image: Instagram/@frenchmontana, @_xtianna_/
