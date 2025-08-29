French Montana set to marry Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra

French Montana and Princess of Dubai, Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, are engaged.

A rep for the rapper confirmed the news with several media outlets.

TMZ was the first to report the news, revealing that the 'Unforgettable' hitmaker proposed to Sheikha Mahra during their trip to France in June for Paris Fashion Week.

They were spotted walking hand in hand on the streets of Paris. Sheikha Mahra was all smiles as she carried a single red rose.

French Montana, whose real name is Karim Kharbouch, reportedly started dating the princess in late 2024 - several months after she divorced her husband on Instagram.

"Dear Husband, As you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you. Take care. Your ex-wife," she wrote on Instagram in July last year.

Sheikha Mahra was previously married to Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum.

The former couple have a daughter together.