First look at ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ is finally here

The official first teaser trailer for ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ is finally here, and fans of the 2006 movie are in for a treat.

Academy Award winners Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway are the stars of the sneak peek.

The one-minute trailer opens with a pair of studded red pumps walking towards an elevator. The woman is later revealed to be a stylish Miranda Priestly, played by Streep. Another equally fashionable Runway Magazine staff member joins here.

It’s former intern Andy Sachs, played by Hathaway. Unlike in the first movie, she’s blossomed into a confident career woman who dares to greet her demanding and feared boss.

“Miranda,” she says casually. Priestly, without breaking a smile, says: “Took you long enough.” After waiting 19 years for a sequel, fans might say the same!

The first ‘Devil Wears Prada’ was a box office success. It gained a massive following thanks to the cast’s stylish wardrobe and the not-so-subtle references to Anna Wintour and Vogue magazine.

The movie is an adaptation of Lauren Weisberger’s popular novel of the same name, which was released in 2003.

Streep and Hathaway previously showed no interest in reprising their roles, wanting to preserve the original film.

"I just think that movie was in a different era. Now everything’s gone so digital and that movie is centered around the concept of producing a physical thing and it’s just, it’s just very different now," Hathaway told 'The View' in 2022.

Sequels don’t often live up to their predecessors, but demand for a second instalment did not die down.

Disney and 20th Century Studios moved full steam ahead with the sequel in early 2024. Several old cast members are also returning, including Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci.

Justin Theroux, Simone Ashley, Lucy Lui, and Kenneth Branagh are some of the new cast members.

Several reports suggest that ‘Euphoria’ star Sydney Sweeney also has a role in the film.

However, that has not been confirmed, nor has she been spotted in the paparazzi shots of the cast on set.

David Frankel helms the sequel, while Aline Brosh McKenna is behind the screenplay. ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ will be released in cinemas in May 2026.