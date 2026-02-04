Ella Mai reveals the inspiration behind her new album

English singer Ella Mai is gearing up for the release of her third studio album, 'Do You Still Love Me?'.

The album, which is the follow-up to 2022's 'Heart on My Sleeve', will drop on Friday, February 6.

Mai shared more details about the project during her Apple Music Radio Takeover.

"This album took a little while to make, but I'm definitely a quality over quantity type of person," she said. "So, I'm happy that we finally got over the hump, and we're here now."

The 'Boo'd Up' hitmaker also opens up about the inspiration behind 'Do You Still Love Me?'.

"The album's inspiration was my favourite topic of course - love. We titled the album 'Do You Still Love Me?' because we played a lot with perspective on this album, which ties into my album cover of looking through the blinds," she said.

Mai unveiled the album's cover and title in December last year. It shows her sitting on a lounge chair while a mystery person looks at her from the blinds of a window.

The 31-year-old says the album explores the different ways that love can make you feel in a romantic relationship.

"Whether that be like super-super in love or maybe a little unsure and insecure. I think we all go through those things as people in everyday life," she added.

Mai has already released three singles from the album, '100', 'Tell Her', and 'Little Things'. The album's tracklist features 14 songs she calls love letters.

"I'm really excited about it. It's a more mature version of myself. I feel like my perspective as a 31-year-old is a lot different from it was when I made my previous albums. I'm excited for you guys to kind of dive deeper into my world."

Mai also chatted with the album's producer, Mustard, and fellow musicians, G Herbo and Victoria Monét, during her Apple Music Radio Takeover.

Check out some of the clips in the post below.