Do you still love me? Ella Mai reveals album release date

Ella Mai has revealed the release date of her new album, which is set to drop just in time for Valentine's Day.

'Do You Still Love Me?' will debut on February 6, 2026. It will be Mai's third studio album.

"Wow. I cannot believe we are here!" the 31-year-old captioned a picture of the album's cover art. "This is for the lovers, right in time for love day & right on time for Scorpio making season."

The project will feature 14 songs, including her latest single, 'Little Things' and 'Tell Her'.

Mai burst onto the music scene in 2018 with her self-titled debut album. The album's lead single, 'Boo'd Up', was a global hit, peaking in the top five on the Billboard Hot 100.

Some of her biggest hits include 'Trip' and 'Whatchamacallit' featuring Chris Brown.

Mai is finishing 2025 on a high. She will kick off her 'Did You Miss Me' tour in London on December 7. The six-show tour will also see her travelling to Amsterdam, Paris, New York and Los Angeles.

"I wanted to end 2025 exactly like 2017, where it all began," Mai said. "The first venues I ever played on my own."

"Considering it’s been a minute since I've been on stage, I wanted to take it back to the beginning. I am so grateful and I cannot wait to see & sing for you all again."

Mai's last major tour was 2023's 'Heart On My Sleeve Tour'. She disappeared on social media for six months in 2024.

It was later revealed that she welcomed her first child with basketball star Jayson Tatum.

'Little Things' and 'Tell Her' are considered her comeback singles. We can't wait to see what she has in store for her fans in 2026.