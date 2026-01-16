Ella Mai is keeping it '100' in new song

Ella Mai has shared her first single of the year. The R&B star debuted her new song, '100', on Wednesday, January 14.

Mai keeps it honest in the song's lyrics, telling her partner that she will be there for him emotionally, physically, and financially.

"How much you got in ya?/ I'll take you out for dinner/ I'll give you a massage/I'll show how loved you are/ I'll go above and beyond, 'cause/ Love ain't never fifty-fifty/ It's whatever I got in me," she sings.

The 'Boo'd Up' hitmaker sings in another part of the song, "Baby, even if you only got twenty for my eighty/ Ain't no maybe/ We'll make it to a hunnid/ If I got forty for your sixty/ You'll stick with me/ We'll make it to a hunnid."

'100' has been well-received online, with fans saying she makes music for the lover girls.

"Ella Mai is always going to make music so you can fall in love and be in love. She never misses," one wrote on YouTube.

A second person commented: "These lyrics and the way she’s delivering it is really pulling on my heartstrings."

The Mustard-produced track is the third single released from her upcoming album, 'Do You Still Love Me?' Mai dropped the album's first two singles, 'Little Things' and 'Tell Her', in 2026.

Mustard appears in the song's Casino-themed music video, which was also released on Wednesday.