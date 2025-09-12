Ed Sheeran debuts 'Play' album alongside new music video

Ed Sheeran's highly anticipated album, 'Play', is finally here.

The album debuted on Friday, September 12, alongside the music video for his new song, 'Camera'.

Phoebe Dynevor, who starred in Netflix's hit series 'Bridgerton', plays his love interest in the Emil Nava-directed visuals.

Sheeran initially wanted to feature his wife, Cherry Seaborn, to feature in the video, but decided against it.

"My original 'Camera' music video idea was using private home footage of mine and Cherry's key moments of our relationship. But as you guys know, we are an intensely private couple, and some things we wanted to keep just for us," he said.

Dynevor happily agreed to be Seaborn's stand-in.

"So I recreated a few key moments of our relationship for the music video with the wonderful @phoebedynevor. It was so fun shooting this video, almost felt like a holiday for the whole shoot."

Nava shot the music video using an iPhone. "Hope you guys love the song, and the video. Both mean the world to me," Sheeran said.