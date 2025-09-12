Ed Sheeran debuts 'Play' album alongside new music video
Updated | By Music Reporter
'Bridgerton' actress Phoebe Dynevor fill in for Ed Sheeran's wife in his 'Camera' music video.
'Bridgerton' actress Phoebe Dynevor fill in for Ed Sheeran's wife in his 'Camera' music video.
Ed Sheeran's highly anticipated album, 'Play', is finally here.
The album debuted on Friday, September 12, alongside the music video for his new song, 'Camera'.
Phoebe Dynevor, who starred in Netflix's hit series 'Bridgerton', plays his love interest in the Emil Nava-directed visuals.
Sheeran initially wanted to feature his wife, Cherry Seaborn, to feature in the video, but decided against it.
"My original 'Camera' music video idea was using private home footage of mine and Cherry's key moments of our relationship. But as you guys know, we are an intensely private couple, and some things we wanted to keep just for us," he said.
Dynevor happily agreed to be Seaborn's stand-in.
"So I recreated a few key moments of our relationship for the music video with the wonderful @phoebedynevor. It was so fun shooting this video, almost felt like a holiday for the whole shoot."
Nava shot the music video using an iPhone. "Hope you guys love the song, and the video. Both mean the world to me," Sheeran said.
'Play' is Sheeran's eighth studio album
It features the previously released singles 'Sapphire', 'Azizam', 'Old Phone' and 'A Little More'.
"'Sapphire' was the first song I finished for 'Play' that made me know where the album was heading. It’s why I finished the recording process in Goa surrounded by some of the best musicians in India. It was an incredible creative process," he wrote on Instagram in June.
The English singer has previously said that 'Sapphire' is his favourite song on his new album.
Indian artist Arijit Singh provides backing vocals on the track and features in the music video.
Sheeran had so much fun working with Singh that he decided to record a full Punjabi version of the song.
"I first became aware of @arijitsingh music when I watched 'Aashiqui 2' and heard 'Tum Hi Ho'. I was proper spellbound by his voice, the song, the scene in the movie. I checked him out, and got in touch, and said whenever you wanna sing together i’m down," he said.
Watch Sheeran's 'Camera' music video below.
Sheeran has two songs on the ECR Top 40 with Styles. Listen to the chart every Saturday from 10am to 2pm (powered by Pick n Pay).
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
Show's Stories
-
Mark Zuckerberg is suing… Mark Zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg is suing Meta after they suspended him for being… Mark Z...East Coast Breakfast an hour ago
-
LISTEN: The week that was with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey and J Sbu shared t...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago