Dua Lipa sings Aerosmith's 'I Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing'
Updated | By Music Reporter
Dua Lipa fans think rock music suits her voice after listening to her cover one of Aerosmith's biggest hits.
Dua Lipa fans think rock music suits her voice after listening to her cover one of Aerosmith's biggest hits.
Dua Lipa channelled her inner rockstar during night one of her 'Radical Optimism' tour in Boston.
She covered Aerosmith's 1998 classic, 'I Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing'.
The English singer typically pays tribute to artists in their hometown, and Boston was no different. Aerosmith was formed in the city.
The rock band originally consisted of Steven Tyler, Tom Hamilton, Brad Whitford, Joey Kramer, and Joe Perry.
They recorded 'I Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing' for the 'Armageddon' movie soundtrack. The film starred Bruce Willis, Ben Affleck, and Liv Tyler, who is Steven's oldest daughter.
Lipa's performance of the hit song was well-received by concertgoers. Some even joined in singing along to some of the lyrics.
Many social media users also praised her cover.
"It's insane how she can do every genre," an X user wrote. Another user added, "Rock music suits her voice so well."
📹 | Full video of @DUALIPA covering “I Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing” by @Aerosmith at #RadicalOptimismTourBoston Night 1!— Dua Lipa Media (@STUDlO2054) September 10, 2025
pic.twitter.com/UyYcM24wRF
Lipa's 'Radical Optimism' tour supports her third studio album of the same name. The 11-track album reached the top 20 in America and the top 10 in the UK.
"Radical Optimism, in itself, felt like something that really resonated with me over the past few years," she told Variety about the album's title.
"It felt like even through my last record and into the new one, it was just so much about learning from every experience, taking everything as a lesson or seeing it as a gift in some way, whether it was good or whether it was bad, and just appreciating that even from some bad situations, something great can come of it, or I can grow to be a better or stronger person from all of it."
The album's lead single, 'Houdini', peaked at #11 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.
Lipa's tour kicked off in Singapore in November 2024.
The 30-year-old has visited Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Spain, France and Germany.
She has seven more stops on the US leg of her tour before heading to Argentina in November.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
Show's Stories
-
ICYMI: Organ donation gave Tanya Bothma the gift of life
Danny Guselli spoke to Tanya Bothma about her inspiring journey as a dou...Danny Guselli 5 hours ago
-
KZN town emerges as semigration hotspot for South Africans
A specific town in KwaZulu-Natal is becoming a popular destination for t...Stacey & J Sbu 6 hours ago