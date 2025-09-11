Dua Lipa sings Aerosmith's 'I Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing'

Dua Lipa channelled her inner rockstar during night one of her 'Radical Optimism' tour in Boston.

She covered Aerosmith's 1998 classic, 'I Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing'.

The English singer typically pays tribute to artists in their hometown, and Boston was no different. Aerosmith was formed in the city.

The rock band originally consisted of Steven Tyler, Tom Hamilton, Brad Whitford, Joey Kramer, and Joe Perry.

They recorded 'I Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing' for the 'Armageddon' movie soundtrack. The film starred Bruce Willis, Ben Affleck, and Liv Tyler, who is Steven's oldest daughter.

Lipa's performance of the hit song was well-received by concertgoers. Some even joined in singing along to some of the lyrics.

Many social media users also praised her cover.

"It's insane how she can do every genre," an X user wrote. Another user added, "Rock music suits her voice so well."