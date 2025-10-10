Drake's lawsuit over Kendrick Lamar song is diss-missed

Drake took another loss in his beef with Kendrick Lamar, this time in the courtroom.

A judge has dismissed the Canadian rapper's defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG).

The rapper took UMG to court over Lamar's diss track, 'Not Like Us.'

Lamar released the single in 2024 amid a back-and-forth with Drake, during which each rapper dropped scathing songs against the other.

Lamar's 'Not Like Us' was a smash hit, peaking at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song earned the rapper five awards at the 2025 Grammys.

Fans and music critics declared the 'Humble' hitmaker the winner of the beef.

Despite the song's famous lyrics, "he a fan, he a fan, he a fan", Drake was not a fan of the song. He took issue with Lamar insinuating that he was a pedophile.

"Certified Lover Boy? Certified pedophiles/ Wop, wop, wop, wop, wop, Dot, f**k 'em up/ Wop, wop, wop, wop, wop, I'ma do my stuff/ Why you trollin' like a b***h? Ain't you tired?/ Tryna strike a chord and it's probably A minor," Lamar raps.

Drake accused UMG, which distributes both his and Lamar's music, of defamation and harassment for publishing and promoting content that "falsely accuses Drake of being a pedophile".

He also accused UMG of prioritising “corporate greed over the safety and well-being of its artists”.