Musa Mthombeni, Liesl Laurie celebrate 4 years of wedded bliss
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
“As women, we love how you love her.” Social media users celebrate Musa and Liesl's love story.
“As women, we love how you love her.” Social media users celebrate Musa and Liesl's love story.
Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie marked their fourth wedding anniversary by doing what they do best, jetting off to another picturesque destination.
The internet's favourite married couple is spending their anniversary sipping cocktails on an island in the Philippines.
"Happy 4 years of marriage to this shooting star of a woman, Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni. Literally the best 4 years I’ve been doing anything. It’s our anniversary, naughty girl. We did it and continue to do it," Mthombeni captioned a picture from their white wedding.
He describes marrying the 2015 Miss South Africa winner as the best decision he has ever made.
"To the lady that acts like she’s full so that I can eat the last of the food on her plate (BoombaDaddies). To the lady who eats the crust off my pizza slices. To the lady who owes me R500 that I know I’ll never get back," the former ‘Yo TV’ presenter added.
"I’ll continue to choose you every day until the end of time."
Mthombeni's Instagram followers gushed over their "beautiful" romance and marriage.
"Happy Anniversary to our fun-with-captions, witty Instagram faves! This relationship is truly beautiful to watch, even in the little glimpses you share," one person wrote.
Others joked that Mthombeni, who is often described as "husband goals", is such a fantastic partner that some believe he is AI.
"Someone said, ‘The way Musa loves his wife, other men think he is AI’. @drmusamthombeni as women, we love how you love her."
Laurie also took to Instagram to share a sweet message about their union.
She says she "soulmated so hard" that she wants to know her husband forever.
"You are so deeply engrained in me, I wouldn’t even know what to do if I didn’t have you… I love you @drmusamthombeni - Happy Anniversary ❤️ 4 years of bliss. 4 years of love, laughter, joy, peace & fulfilment," the radio and TV presenter wrote.
"Thank you for the best days of my life thus far. I look forward to many many many more years of doing life with you."
Travel buddies
Before jetting off to the Philippines, Mthombeni and Laurie spent some time at Disneyland Hong Kong.
Their anniversary vacation kicked off almost a week ago.
"It’s been 87 long years since we last went on a couple vacation. Years and years of having to clock in and clock out have finally led to our anniversary trip. Let’s go!" Mthombeni wrote.
The travel buddies, who don't have any children together, are frequent flyers. They visited cites in six countries in 2024. Some of the places they visited were Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Munich, Amsterdam, Athens and Istanbul.
Here's a look at some of the cutest travel moments.
Istanbul, Turkey
Zakynthos, Greece
Athens, Greece
Munich, Germany
Bali, Indonesia
Hong Kong, China
Cape Town, South Africa
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIOInsert block
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
Main image credit: Instagram/@drmusamthombeni
Show's Stories
-
Is this the greatest political troll ever? Barack Obama just got “LinkedIn’d” by Trump
Awkwaaard… Barack Obama’s LinkedIn just got hijacked by Trump’s faceEast Coast Breakfast 7 hours ago
-
LISTEN: The first week of September with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey and J Sbu shared t...Stacey & J Sbu 7 hours ago