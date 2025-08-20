Musa Mthombeni, Liesl Laurie celebrate 4 years of wedded bliss

Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie marked their fourth wedding anniversary by doing what they do best, jetting off to another picturesque destination.

The internet's favourite married couple is spending their anniversary sipping cocktails on an island in the Philippines.

"Happy 4 years of marriage to this shooting star of a woman, Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni. Literally the best 4 years I’ve been doing anything. It’s our anniversary, naughty girl. We did it and continue to do it," Mthombeni captioned a picture from their white wedding.

He describes marrying the 2015 Miss South Africa winner as the best decision he has ever made.



"To the lady that acts like she’s full so that I can eat the last of the food on her plate (BoombaDaddies). To the lady who eats the crust off my pizza slices. To the lady who owes me R500 that I know I’ll never get back," the former ‘Yo TV’ presenter added.



"I’ll continue to choose you every day until the end of time."

Mthombeni's Instagram followers gushed over their "beautiful" romance and marriage.

"Happy Anniversary to our fun-with-captions, witty Instagram faves! This relationship is truly beautiful to watch, even in the little glimpses you share," one person wrote.

Others joked that Mthombeni, who is often described as "husband goals", is such a fantastic partner that some believe he is AI.

"Someone said, ‘The way Musa loves his wife, other men think he is AI’. @drmusamthombeni as women, we love how you love her."