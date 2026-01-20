Dolly Parton teams up with Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah for charity

Country superstar Dolly Parton has released a new rendition of her 1977 classic, 'Light of a Clear Blue Morning,' featuring some famous guest artists.

The 2026 version of the song features Lainey Wilson, Queen Latifah, Reba McEntire and her goddaughter Miley Cyrus.

The 79-year-old 'Jolene' hitmaker says the track is a charity single.

"Proceeds from this recording and music video will benefit pediatric cancer research at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tennessee."

'Light of a Clear Blue Morning' was a big hit for Parton in the '70s, with many people relating to its inspiring lyrics.

"I can see the light of a clear blue morning/ I can see the light of a brand new day/ I can see the light of a clear blue morning/ Everything's gonna be all right It's gonna be okay," Parton sings.

The song is featured on her 'New Harvest...First Gathering' album. It peaked at #11 on the US Hot Country Songs.

"Now, I first wrote this song back in 1976 when I needed a little hope," she said in a video message shared on Instagram.

"This time around, I've invited some very special women. Some real shining lights, to help me bring that hope to life again. "

Watch the music video for 'Light of a Clear Blue Morning' on YouTube below.