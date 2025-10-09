Dolly Parton assures fans she "ain't dead yet"

"I let a lot of things go that I should have been taking care of. When I got around to it, the doctors said we need to take care of this we need to take care of that, nothing major, but I did have to cancel some things."

in March at the age of 82. The couple had been together for over 60 years.

"I want you to know that I'm okay. I've got some problems... back when my husband Carl was very sick, that was for a long time, and then when he passed, I didn't take care of myself," she said.

"I know lately everybody thinks that I am sicker than I am. Do I look sick to you? I'm working hard here!"

"I ain’t dead yet!" the 79-year-old said. The 'Jolene' hitmaker assured her fans that she is doing well in a video message shared on Wednesday.

Parton's comments come after she announced last week that she would be pushing back her Las Vegas concerts due to "health challenges".

The 'Dolly: Live in Las Vegas' concert was scheduled for December at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. However, the date has been moved to September 2026.

"As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures," she said.

Parton told her fans not to worry about her "quitting the business," but she needs "a little time to get show ready" after her procedures.

"God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet. But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you. I love you and thank you for understanding."

READ: Celine Dion's sister shares devastating health update

Fans encouraged the star to take all the time she needed. However, they became concerned this week when her sister, Freida Parton, asked for prayers.

"Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly. Many of you know she hasn’t been feeling her best lately. I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been led to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me," Freida wrote on Facebook.

"She’s strong, she’s loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine. Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you!"

Realising that some might have misinterpreted her message, Freida returned to Facebook to set the record straight.

"I want to clear something up. I didn’t mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious when asking for prayers for Dolly," she wrote.

"[Dolly's] been a little under the weather, and I simply asked for prayers because I believe so strongly in the power of prayer. It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister. Thank you all for lifting her up. Your love truly makes a difference.