Djo's 'End of Beginning' climbs up the charts

The music career of 'Stranger Things' star Joe Keery, also known as singer Djo, is taking off in a big way.

Djo is soaring up the charts with his single, 'End of Beginning'. The song has reached the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time

It is the No.1 song on the UK's Official Singles Chart, knocking RAYE's 'Where is My Husband!' off the top spot.

'End of Beginning' has also reached #1 on Billboard's Global 200 chart, dethroning Taylor Swift's 'The Fate of the Ophelia'.

The song first appeared on Djo's 2022 album, 'Decide'. It went viral on TikTok in 2024 and was released as an official single shortly after.

Keery's role as Steve Harrington on 'Stranger Things' also helped give the track a boost. The Netflix show's series finale aired on New Year's Eve (New Year's Day in South Africa).

Several songs from the show's soundtracks have resurged on the charts over the years, including Kate Bush's 1985 classic, 'Running Up That Hill'.

While 'End of Beginning' does not feature in any episodes of the series, his starring role as Steve Harrington helped fans gravitate towards his music.

Keery uses the stage name Djo to separate his acting and singing careers.

During an interview on the Zach Sang Show in 2025, he described the song's success as a fluke.

"Obviously people connected with it, but so many different weird circumstances have to kind of align for that sort of stuff to happen. It's not something you can plan."