DJ Zinhle makes Kairo's Blackpink dreams come true
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
DJ Zinhle is "grateful" she is able to take her daughter to see one of her favourite girl groups.
DJ Zinhle and Kairo Forbes travelled to England for a special mommy-daughter date.
They were among the 70,000 people who attended Blackpink's 'Deadline Worldwide Tour' concert at Wembley Stadium in London.
Zinhle shared a video of Kairo singing her lungs out to the K-pop group's biggest hits, including their new song, 'Jump.'
Lisa, Rosé, Jisoo and Jennie also performed 'Wanna Be' by the Spice Girls.
Kairo knew all the words to Rosé's 2024 single, 'APT.'
The 10-year-old wore a pink hat and a black top with Blackpink's name.
"So grateful that I was able to do this for @kairo.forbes," DJ Zinhle captioned an Instagram post about their trip.
Zinhle's followers praised her for creating a core memory with her daughter.
"Outside of the fact that you’re such a cool mom, ma’am, WHEN did Kairo get so big?! She’s 5 to taller than you and such a gorgeous young lady," fellow DJ and mom, Lamiez Holworthy, commented.
DJ Zinhle's husband, Bongani 'MÖRDA' Mohosana, commented on the post with several heart emojis.
The musician stepped in to help care for Kairo following her father's death. Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes was shot and killed outside a restaurant on Florida Road in Durban.
MÖRDA also has a younger daughter, Asante, with Zinhle.
She opened up about navigating life after AKA's murder in a 2023 interview with the Sunday World.
"We are picking up our lives after the death of Kiernan and figuring it out," Zinhle said. At the time, she was promoting her reality show, 'DJ Zinhle: The Unexpected'.
The show gave fans a closer look at how the family coped after the loss. It also showed how Zinhle juggles being a mom, wife and businesswoman.
"I work so much. In the past, I would always make time or space for her in my environment," she told the publication about her relationship with Kairo.
"I realised how boring that is for her, so I am trying to spend time with her in her world. We now do a lot of the stuff that she wants. I’ve even started skating with her, which is something she enjoys.”
Zinhle also praised MÖRDA for being a supportive husband.
"I really have great support, Bongani is very supportive and understanding. It really helps that we have the same goals and we are in the same industry, so we push each other a lot. We are driven by the same things and he makes me feel like I’m a great wife.”
Main image credit: Instagram/@djzinhle
