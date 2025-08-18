DJ Zinhle makes Kairo's Blackpink dreams come true

DJ Zinhle and Kairo Forbes travelled to England for a special mommy-daughter date.

They were among the 70,000 people who attended Blackpink's 'Deadline Worldwide Tour' concert at Wembley Stadium in London.

Zinhle shared a video of Kairo singing her lungs out to the K-pop group's biggest hits, including their new song, 'Jump.'

Lisa, Rosé, Jisoo and Jennie also performed 'Wanna Be' by the Spice Girls.

Kairo knew all the words to Rosé's 2024 single, 'APT.'

The 10-year-old wore a pink hat and a black top with Blackpink's name.

"So grateful that I was able to do this for @kairo.forbes," DJ Zinhle captioned an Instagram post about their trip.

Zinhle's followers praised her for creating a core memory with her daughter.

"Outside of the fact that you’re such a cool mom, ma’am, WHEN did Kairo get so big?! She’s 5 to taller than you and such a gorgeous young lady," fellow DJ and mom, Lamiez Holworthy, commented.