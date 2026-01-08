Disney unveils lead cast for 'Tangled' live-action movie

Disney has revealed the actors who will be playing Rapunzel and Flynn Rider in the 'Tangled' live-action remake.

Australian actress Teagan Croft and American actor Milo Manheim will take on the lead roles in the upcoming movie.

The search for Rapunzel and Flynn has been filled with many twists and turns.

Last year, supermodel Gigi Hadid revealed that she did a screen test for the role, but did not get the part. She took singing lessons to prepare for the audition.

"I was really proud of my scene. The singing… it needed work, probably more than the three weeks I was given, but the scene's really good," she shared with Kendall Jenner during their Vogue cover shoot.

Hadid admitted that she knew "they were going to go with a real singer". Social media users also put Sabrina Carpenter's name in the hat for the role of Rapunzel.

Aside from being a Grammy Award-winning singer, she is also a big fan of Rapunzel. She dressed up as the character for Halloween in 2023.

It's unclear if Carpenter auditioned for the role. According to reports, Freya Skye, Sarah Catherine Hook and Olivia-Mai Barrett also did screen tests for the part.

Some internet users suggested that One Direction star Zayn Malik, who is the father of Hadid's five-year-old daughter, would make the perfect Flynn.

However, he showed no interest in the part, and it is unlikely that he auditioned for it. Charlie Gillespie and Gilli Jones also tested for Flynn.

The animated version of 'Tangled' debuted in cinemas in 2010. Singer Mandy Moore voiced Rapunzel, while 'Chuck' star Zachary Levi voiced Flynn.

The musical fantasy grossed nearly $600 million at the box office. Disney's live-action movie is set to begin shooting in June.